US Holds Unprecedented Secret Talks with Hamas over Captives, Ceasefire

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The US has held secret talks with Hamas for the first time, focusing on releasing American captives and negotiating a potential ceasefire, while sparking outrage in Israel.

The United States has reportedly held “direct” and “secret” talks with the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas for the first time, the US-based news website Axios reported on Wednesday.

According to two sources cited by Axios, the talks aimed at releasing American captives still held in Gaza and exploring “the possibility of a broader deal to end the war”.

Axios reported that the “unprecedented” talks were held by the US presidential envoy Adam Boehler in Doha.

The sources, who spoke to Axios on the condition of anonymity, said that “while the Trump administration consulted with Israel about the possibility of engaging with Hamas, Israel learned about aspects of the talks through other channels”.

“The White House and the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office did not offer comment prior to publication,” Axios noted.

‘Fury in Jerusalem’

According to the Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom, “Israel is not satisfied with the secret channel that the Trump administration opened with” Hamas.

The Consul General in New York, Ofir Akunis, told Fox Business Network that Israel “would be happy to see the kidnapped people return and reunite with their families.”

However, Israel Hayom reported that the move sparked “fury” in Israel, with “astonishment and disappointment” prevailing.

“This is a very problematic move, to say the least,” an Israeli source familiar with the matter told the newspaper.

Axios reported that Hamas is still holding 59 prisoners in Gaza, with the Israeli military confirming that 35 of them have died. Israeli intelligence believes 22 detainees are still alive, while the status of two others remains unknown.

Among the remaining detainees are five Americans, including 21-year-old Aidan Alexander, who is believed to be alive.

The 42-day ceasefire, part of the first phase of the Gaza deal, ended on Saturday after the two sides failed to reach an agreement on extending it.

(The Palestine Chronicle)