US Intelligence Indicates Israel and Hezbollah Closer to War – Report 

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The intelligence indicates that a major attack by either side, for example, could be the “catalyst” for war and “is likely to happen with little notice,” US officials told Politico.

US intelligence indicates that a “large-scale confrontation” between Israel and Hezbollah is likely to occur in the “next several weeks” if a ceasefire deal is not reached in Gaza, the Politico news website has reported.

The report said US officials “are trying to convince both sides to deescalate” and that the task “would be significantly easier with a cease-fire in place” in Gaza.

However, US officials “are not confident” that Israel and the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas will agree to the current proposal “in the near future.”

According to two senior US officials briefed on the intelligence, the Israeli military and Hezbollah have meanwhile “drafted battle plans” and are also trying to secure more munitions. They noted Israel was “trying to rebuild its stockpiles and troop capacity quickly.”

The report cited another senior US official, who spoke anonymously, saying the “risk is higher now than at any other point in recent weeks.”

Politico said the US intelligence offers a more conservative assessment than those coming from some European countries which “calculate that a war between Israel and Hezbollah could happen in days.”

Many of the countries have reportedly advised their citizens to leave Lebanon, the report said.

Travel Advisory

On Thursday, the US Embassy in Beirut issued a travel advisory to US citizens “to strongly reconsider travel to Lebanon.”

“The security environment remains complex and can change quickly,” the advisory stated.

The Politico report further stated that the administration would “continue efforts” to secure a deal to end the war.

“A cease-fire and hostage deal in Gaza will accelerate the possibility of progress, including lasting security and calm along Israel’s northern border with Lebanon,” National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson was quoted as saying.

The US Navy announced last week that the USS Wasp and Special Operations Expeditionary Unit 24 crossed the Strait of Gibraltar and reached the Mediterranean Sea. This ship will be alongside the American landing ship USS Oak Hill, currently in the region.

NBC reported that the US Department of Defense was moving military assets near Israel and Lebanon to prepare for the possible evacuation of Americans if fighting breaks out.

Ongoing Escalations

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

According to Hezbollah sources, the movement has carried out 1,194 military operations in the first 250 days of war, killing and wounding over 2,000 Israeli soldiers.

Israel has occupied parts of Lebanon for decades and has only left the country in 2000, following stiff Lebanese resistance under Hezbollah’s leadership.

It attempted to re-occupy Lebanon in 2006 but failed in what Lebanon considers a major victory against Israel.

Israel, however, continues to occupy parts of Lebanon, namely the Sheeba Farms region.

Hezbollah has vowed to recover every inch of Lebanon that has been occupied by Israel contrary to international law.

(The Palestine Chronicle)