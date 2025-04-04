US Moves to Block Albanese’s Reappointment, Citing “Antisemitism” Allegations

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Albanese, whose three-year term is set to conclude this week, has been facing growing pressure from pro-Israel groups and politicians demanding an end to her mandate.

The US Mission to the UN has sent a letter to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres opposing the renewal of Francesca Albanese as UN Special Rapporteur, accusing her of “virulent antisemitism.”

“We condemn her virulent antisemitism, which demonizes Israel and supports Hamas,” the US Mission claimed in a statement on X on Thursday.

Today, the US sent SG @antonioguterres a letter opposing Francesca Albanese's renewal as UN Special Rapporteur. We condemn her virulent antisemitism, which demonizes Israel and supports Hamas. — U.S. Mission to the UN (@USUN) April 3, 2025

“She has clearly violated the UN’s code of conduct and is unfit for her role. Her reappointment would show the UN tolerates antisemitic hatred and support for terrorism,” it added.

‘Anti-Americanism’

On March 31, the US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast led several members of the panel in demanding that the UN Human Rights Council (UNHCR) President Jürg Lauber reject Albanese’s reappointment as Special Rapporteur for the occupied Palestinian Territories (oPT).

In a letter to Lauber, the lawmakers claimed that Albanese “has consistently aligned herself with Hamas terrorists, accused Israel of genocide, likened the Government of Israel to the ‘Third Reich,’ and compared Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler.”

Gaza isn’t merely a war zone; it is a zone of genocide. Under blockade since 2007—a war crime in itself—Gaza has been frequently subjected to destruction and indiscriminate slaughter and injury of civilians. Since October ’23, the evidence of genocidal intent has become… https://t.co/qBtIbTuOTj — Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur oPt (@FranceskAlbs) April 2, 2025

They claimed that the Council “has allowed antisemitism and anti-Americanism to thrive within, with a seeming unwillingness to hold the most egregious violators of human rights to account.”

Elsewhere, lawmakers in the UK, France and the Netherlands, as well as US Jewish groups, have reportedly opposed her reappointment.

Albanese has consistently spoken out against Israel’s ongoing atrocities in Gaza and the oPT in the past 18 months.

Risk of Ethnic Cleansing

In a recent press release, dated March 18, she warned that Palestinians face a serious risk of mass ethnic cleansing as Israel advances its long-held plan to take Palestinian lands and evacuate them of Palestinians under the fog of war.

The special rapporteur said that while ethnic cleansing is not a standalone crime, it involves actions that constitute war crimes, crimes against humanity, and even genocide, according to the statement.

At the start of Israel’s genocidal assault on Gaza in October 2023, Albanese warned that Israel would use the “war against Hamas” to acquire Palestinian land and further displace Palestinians.

“What Israel is doing in occupied Palestine today has strong echoes of 1947-1949 Nakba and the 1967 Naksa,” Albanese said.

“The world meanwhile is pretending not to see history repeating itself,” she said.

‘Trails of Tears’ in West Bank

On the occupied West Bank, Albanese said the territory faces its worst military assault since the second intifada, marked by air strikes, armoured bulldozers and controlled demolitions to conduct raids, demolish homes and destroy villages and critical infrastructure including farmland.

“We are witnessing new ‘Trails of Tears’ in the West Bank, mirroring Gaza’s fate. In 2025, such injustice is not only unacceptable but a stain on our collective conscience,” the Special Rapporteur said.

“Israel’s conduct aiming to ethnically cleanse the land between the river to the sea, amounts to a genocidal campaign to erase Palestinians as a people,” she stressed.

The international community, Albanese added, must uphold its obligation to protect Palestinians “from annihilation.”

ICJ and ICC

“The only way is to enforce the ICJ Advisory Opinion that has recognised the unlawfulness of, and ordered an unconditional end to, Israel’s ongoing presence in the occupied Palestinian territory and imposed binding provisional measures on Israel to prevent the commission of genocide in Gaza,” Albanese said.

She also stressed that states must support the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant.

The special rapporteur also called for targeted sanctions, halting all arms transfers, banning trade with Israel that may harm Palestinians, and prosecuting those responsible for crimes in the occupied territories.

‘Stain on Israel’s History’

“Palestine is a wound,” said Albanese, “What is happening to the Palestinians is a tragedy foretold, and a stain on Israel’s history for which we bear collective responsibility. It is never too late for the world to stand up and do the right thing.”

In an interview for The Palestine Chronicle’s Floodgate Podcast in February, the special rapporteur discussed whether international law has collapsed in Gaza, American and Western complicity, and the question of whether the UN was powerless in the face of genocide.

(The Palestine Chronicle)