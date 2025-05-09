US Pressures Israel to Finalize Deal ahead of Trump’s Middle East Tour

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel faces stern warnings from Washington, as internal US-Israeli divisions surface ahead of Trump’s regional visit.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported on Friday, citing a well-informed source, that the US administration is exerting intense pressure on Israel to finalize an agreement with Hamas, ahead of President Donald Trump’s upcoming visit to the region in mid-May.

According to the source, Washington considers the agreement “as a matter of great importance” and has warned Tel Aviv that “if Israel does not move forward together with the United States toward an agreement, it will be left on its own.”

Haaretz also revealed that US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff recently met with families of Israeli captives and “told them that military pressure endangers the captives.”

According to Haaretz, citing Israel’s Channel 12, Witkoff told the families that “if until now the hostages have paid the price for the war not ending, today the price will be much heavier for Israel, and not just for the hostages.”

Citing an informed source, Haaretz reported that Witkoff’s criticism of the Israeli government was leaked at his request.

Meanwhile, the office of Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, who leads negotiations with the US, declined to comment.

The reports come amid growing tension between Washington and Tel Aviv. Israeli media suggested that President Trump has cut off contact with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over concerns that Netanyahu was attempting to “manipulate him.”

According to Army Radio journalist Yanni Kozin, sources close to Trump said the president was “disappointed” and had decided to move forward with regional plans independently of Netanyahu.

While the situation could evolve, Kozin noted, this is the current stance.

Trump is set to begin his regional tour on May 13, with visits to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

(The Palestine Chronicle)