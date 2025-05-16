US Withdraws Truman Carrier While Israel Bombs Yemen Ports

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The USS Harry S. Truman departs as a US official confirms no plan to replace it following the deal with Ansarallah.

A US official told Al-Jazeera that the aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman is leaving the Middle East and that Washington has no plans to replace it.

According to the official, both the United States and the Yemeni Ansarallah movement remain committed to a mutual ceasefire, despite Ansarallah continuing to target Israel. He also emphasized that Israel does not notify the US in advance of all its attacks on Ansarallah targets.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Israeli military announced that its fighter jets had struck Ansarallah infrastructure in the ports of Hodeidah and Salif, in western Yemen. The Truman had previously supported US operations against Ansarallah.

About ten days ago, Oman’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that a ceasefire agreement had been reached between the US and Ansarallah. As part of the deal, neither side would target the other, including US vessels, aimed at ensuring the safety of maritime navigation.

Attack on Hodeidah Port

On Friday, Israel launched fresh attacks on ports in Yemen’s Hodeidah governorate, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declaring that Israel would not stand by while facing attacks from Ansarallah.

“This is only the beginning,” he warned, pledging more forceful strikes, including targeting Ansarallah leadership and infrastructure.

“The Houthis (Ansarallah – PC) will pay a heavy price,” Netanyahu said, adding that Israel would use all means necessary to ensure its security.

What happened a short while ago in Yemen: An Israeli attack on the ports of Hodeidah and Salif, and millions of Yemenis took to the streets in support of Gaza.

Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz confirmed the attacks and said they had caused significant damage. He also threatened further strikes and specifically warned of targeting Ansarallah leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi if the group continued to fire rockets at Israel.

Yemeni media outlets reported Israeli strikes on the port of Al-Salif in Hodeidah. Israeli media, including Channel 12 and the Jerusalem Post, confirmed that the Israeli Air Force had launched strikes on Salif, Hodeidah, and Ras Isa.

