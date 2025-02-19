Video Shows Israeli Occupation’s Mistreatment of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya

February 19, 2025 News
Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, seen from inside detention (Photo: Social media).

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Israeli forces released a video showing Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, a Gaza hospital director, handcuffed and exhausted, after his arrest under the “unlawful combatant” law.

Israeli media outlets released a video showing Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, inside detention, handcuffed and shackled, appearing exhausted and fatigued.

On December 28, 2024, the Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that the Israeli army had arrested Abu Safiya from inside the hospital located in the northern governorate.

The Israeli military transferred Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, to detention under the “unlawful combatant” law instead of a regular trial, based on a decision issued by the so-called Southern Commander.

The Al Mezan Center for Human Rights, in a statement, condemned the transfer of Abu Safiya to the status of “unlawful combatant,” calling it an arbitrary, dangerous, illegal, and vengeful measure. The center also emphasized that this decision reflects the failure of the public prosecution to substantiate the allegations against the detainee.

The center stated that such tactics against civilians, especially doctors, often lead to torture, ill-treatment, and even death, as seen in previous cases.

Despite the absence of any evidence to charge Abu Safiya with wrongdoing, the public prosecution chose to deprive him of his basic right to a fair trial by turning him into a hostage.

The center expressed its strong condemnation of the arbitrary actions faced by Dr. Abu Safiya and other detainees held as hostages under the “unlawful combatant” law.

(AJA, PC)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*