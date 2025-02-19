Video Shows Israeli Occupation’s Mistreatment of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces released a video showing Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, a Gaza hospital director, handcuffed and exhausted, after his arrest under the “unlawful combatant” law.

Israeli media outlets released a video showing Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, inside detention, handcuffed and shackled, appearing exhausted and fatigued.

On December 28, 2024, the Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that the Israeli army had arrested Abu Safiya from inside the hospital located in the northern governorate.

The Israeli military transferred Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, to detention under the “unlawful combatant” law instead of a regular trial, based on a decision issued by the so-called Southern Commander.

First footage of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya since his arrest has emerged. The pediatrician and director of Kamal Adwan Hospital was abducted on Dec 28. He was beaten, denied treatment for his heart condition, and held in solitary for over a month—without charge or legal counsel for at… pic.twitter.com/o3tEF0D1Md — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 19, 2025

The Al Mezan Center for Human Rights, in a statement, condemned the transfer of Abu Safiya to the status of “unlawful combatant,” calling it an arbitrary, dangerous, illegal, and vengeful measure. The center also emphasized that this decision reflects the failure of the public prosecution to substantiate the allegations against the detainee.

The center stated that such tactics against civilians, especially doctors, often lead to torture, ill-treatment, and even death, as seen in previous cases.

Despite the absence of any evidence to charge Abu Safiya with wrongdoing, the public prosecution chose to deprive him of his basic right to a fair trial by turning him into a hostage.

The center expressed its strong condemnation of the arbitrary actions faced by Dr. Abu Safiya and other detainees held as hostages under the “unlawful combatant” law.

(AJA, PC)