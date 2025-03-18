‘Voice of Resistance’ – Abu Hamza, Military Spokesperson of Al-Quds Brigades Killed

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Islamic Jihad Movement announces the killing of Naji Abu Seif (Abu Hamza), its military spokesperson, killed in an Israeli attack, vowing to continue defending Palestinian rights.

The Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine (IJP) announced on Tuesday the killing of its leader, Naji Abu Seif, known by the nom de guerre ‘Abu Hamza,’ the military spokesperson for Al-Quds Brigade (Saraya al-Quds), the movement’s military wing.

“With great pride and honor, the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine announces to our great Palestinian people and to the Arab and Islamic nations the martyrdom of leader Naji Abu Saif Abu Hamza”, PIJ said, adding that he was “assassinated by the criminal army in a treacherous attack that also targeted his family and the family of his brother.”

BREAKING | Unconfirmed reports by Palestinian sources say that the military spokesman for the PIJ's Quds Brigades Naji Abu Seif, 'Abu Hamza', was assassinated by Israel during its renewed aggression on the Gaza Strip, alongside his family. pic.twitter.com/h7pXxvqetF — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 18, 2025

PIJ said that Abu Hamza’s “treacherous and spiteful assassination, carried out by the Nazi Zionist criminal entity (…) will only strengthen our determination to continue defending our people and their rights until the goals of this aggression are completely thwarted.”

The movement added that that “The martyred spokesperson was known as a voice of the resistance, fearing no reproach in his devotion to Allah, eloquent in his speech, and courageous in his heroic positions in defense of the resistance and the rights of our people, never wavering in his stance.”

The Islamic Jihad Movement stated that,

“This treacherous and hateful assassination carried out by the criminal Zionist entity comes as part of a series of brutal and bloody massacres that have spilled the blood of hundreds of innocent people, including children and women, with the support, encouragement, and financing of the American administration, while the world remains silent and cowardly.”

The movement emphasized that “this will only increase our determination and resolve to continue defending our people and their rights until the complete failure of the objectives of the aggression.”

“Abu Hamza dedicated his life to defending Palestine and the rights of the Palestinian people, becoming a prominent media figure who people awaited for updates on the latest developments and the stance of Saraya al-Quds,” Al-Mayadeen reported, citing the IJP.

On February 12, Abu Hamza confirmed that the fate of the Israeli prisoners held by the resistance in the Gaza Strip “is tied to the behavior of the head of the occupation government, Benjamin Netanyahu, for better or worse,” holding the Israeli government responsible for violating the ceasefire agreement and its ongoing violations.

Abu Hamza also had an exclusive interview with Al-Mayadeen in July 2024, where he confirmed, “The coming days will be the deciding factor” in the direction of the war.

Israel resumed its war on the Gaza Strip late Monday to Tuesday, launching a wide-ranging assault on various parts of Gaza, resulting in hundreds of martyrs and injuries, most of them women and children.

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While the violations have been condemned by numerous countries and human rights groups, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 48,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the enclave.

(PC, Al-Mayadeen, Telegram)