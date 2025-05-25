‘Voices Must Be Raised’: Spain Demands Arms Ban, UN Recognition for Palestine

The Spanish government is stepping up diplomatic and economic pressure on Israel, including calls for a total arms embargo and the suspension of EU cooperation agreements.

In an interview with Al-Jazeera, Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares urged the international community to raise its voice and take concrete measures to halt the Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip. He also emphasized the urgent need for global recognition of the Palestinian state.

Backed by Spain, foreign ministers from several European and Arab countries are convening today, Sunday, under the framework of the Madrid Group to address the situation in Gaza and advance the two-state solution.

Albares stated that the objective of the meeting is to “mobilize efforts to end the Israeli war on Gaza,” which, he said, “aims to turn Gaza into a vast graveyard.” He stressed the importance of allowing the unrestricted and impartial delivery of humanitarian aid and condemned Israeli control over who receives aid and in what quantities.

He also reiterated Spain’s support for the establishment of a viable and unified Palestinian state encompassing the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, with East Jerusalem as its capital, under a single authority. He urged the international community to recognize the State of Palestine and to grant it full membership in the United Nations, describing such recognition as a necessary first step toward peace in the region.

Call for Arms Embargo

Albares also revealed that he had called on the European Union to suspend its association agreement with Israel, citing violations of Article 2, which requires both parties to uphold human rights as a fundamental condition of their partnership.

“We cannot accept the violence committed by the Israeli army against Palestinians in Gaza,” Albares said. “Voices must be raised, and the necessary measures must be taken.”

He highlighted that Spain currently enforces an arms embargo against Israel, banning the export of weapons to the country and denying port access to ships transporting weapons bound for Israel. “The last thing the Middle East needs right now is more weapons,” he added.

🔴⚡️URGENT:

Spain announces it will submit a UN resolution demanding Israel immediately end its air, land, and sea blockade of Gaza, in place for over 18 years. pic.twitter.com/gXmqh41GhB — SilencedSirs◼️ (@SilentlySirs) May 24, 2025

Just days ago, the Spanish Parliament approved a motion to consider a formal ban on arms trade with Israel. The move comes amid growing European pressure on Israel to end its starvation campaign against Gaza’s population and halt the war, which has lasted for over a year and a half.

Earlier, the Spanish government had already canceled a planned ammunition purchase from an Israeli company and confirmed it would not issue licenses to import Israeli arms. Officials cited “reasons related to the public interest” for the decision.

(PC, AJA)