Washington Post Investigation Confirms: Israel Hit UN Guesthouse in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A forensic investigation reveals that Israeli tank shells likely hit a marked UN guesthouse in Gaza, killing a Bulgarian aid worker and wounding five others, despite Israeli denials.

A deadly March 19 strike on a United Nations guesthouse in central Gaza, which killed a European aid worker and severely wounded five others, was the result of Israeli tank fire, a detailed investigation published by The Washington Post confirmed on Sunday.

The findings, based on expert analysis of munitions fragments and photographs of the damage, cast serious doubt on Israel’s denial of involvement and underscore rising fears among humanitarian organizations operating in Gaza.

The attack took place in Deir al-Balah, following the end of a two-month ceasefire.

According to the report, that morning, staff from the UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS) had arrived at the guesthouse to assess damage from a previous strike.

“Around 11:30 a.m., as the UNOPS group sat outside after finishing its work, a shell appeared to burst in the air, killing Bulgarian aid worker Marin Marinov, 51, and badly injuring five international staffers, including a British citizen,” the report noted.

Two minutes later, a second shell struck the building, punching through a wall and detonating inside.

Graphic video footage of the aftermath, verified by the Associated Press, shows a person lying in a pool of blood while screams echo in the background.

At the request of The Post, three munitions experts reviewed the video and ten photos of the damage and shell fragments.

All three—Trevor Ball, a former US Army explosive ordnance disposal technician; Chris Cobb-Smith, a former British artillery officer; and N.R. Jenzen-Jones, director of Armament Research Services—agreed that the evidence pointed to Israeli weaponry.

“The experts said the fragments seen in the photos are very likely from at least one Israeli-made M339 high-explosive, multipurpose round,” according to The Post, adding that “green components among the fragments point specifically to an M339”.

The M339 is a powerful shell, designed to penetrate concrete and detonate inside confined spaces. It can be fired from Israeli Merkava III and IV tanks and can strike targets over three miles away with “remarkable accuracy,” according to the manufacturer.

“Additional satellite imagery shows military vehicles — including at least one tank — in the same location hours after the guesthouse was struck,” the report said.

William Goodhind, a geospatial analyst at Contested Ground, reviewed the imagery for The Post and confirmed the sightings of armored units in the area before and after the attack.

Despite these findings, the Israeli army denied targeting the UN facility and “it did not answer specific questions”. Instead, it urged media outlets to “act with caution regarding unverified reports.”

UN officials, however, say there is no room for ambiguity.

Israel “knew exactly where this UN facility was,” UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters in Geneva last month. “We need to see accountability for those who took the decision, whether it was deliberate targeting, whether it was miscommunication, but there needs to be accountability,” he added.

Following the incident, the United Nations withdrew around 30 international staff from Gaza, roughly a third of its foreign personnel in the territory, citing the inability to guarantee their safety.

Ongoing Genocide

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While the violations have been condemned by numerous countries and human rights groups, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the besieged enclave.