WATCH: Hamas Ambush in Khan Yunis Reveals Growing Resistance Capabilities

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A 12-member cell targets Israeli forces on a military supply route, underscoring the resilience of organized Palestinian resistance.

A large cell of Palestinian resistance fighters ambushed Israeli forces along a military supply route in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, Israeli media reported.

According to the report, the group—believed to be affiliated with Hamas—intended to kill and capture Israeli soldiers.

The cell, reportedly composed of 12 fighters armed with rifles and grenades, withdrew into a tunnel before executing the ambush, escaping Israeli attempts to assassinate them.

Citing military sources, Israeli Army Radio warned that the operation could have inflicted heavy losses on Israeli forces had it succeeded. The incident, it said, reflects Hamas’ continued capacity to operate in organized, well-armed cells capable of gathering intelligence and planning complex attacks, despite nearly ten months of all-out war.

Watch: Footage aired by Israel’s Kan channel shows yesterday’s ambush by Palestinian resistance fighters in Khan Yunis. The resistance set up a complex ambush in an attempt to capture Israeli soldiers. Despite spotting the fighters, the occupation forces failed to eliminate… pic.twitter.com/W1YtG0NKgz — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 31, 2025

The Israeli military’s concerns over abduction attempts have intensified in recent weeks. On July 17, the Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ armed wing, released a video showing captured Israeli soldiers, urging others to surrender rather than be killed.

Earlier that month, Al-Jazeera aired exclusive footage of a failed Hamas operation to seize an Israeli soldier during a raid on Israeli forces east of Khan Yunis. A Qassam commander later told the network that future attempts to capture soldiers would be more successful.

Separately, Israeli media on Sunday broadcast footage from another ambush near Rafah in southern Gaza, showing the moment an explosive device detonated under an Israeli military vehicle.

The attack killed two Israeli soldiers and injured four others, including the commander of the desert reconnaissance battalion. Since the start of the war on October 7, 2023, the Israeli army has acknowledged the deaths of 898 soldiers, though Palestinian resistance factions insist the true toll is significantly higher.

As resistance operations persist, the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza continues to deepen.

In a video released by the Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of Islamic Jihad, 22-year-old Israeli captive Rom Barslavsky appeared gaunt and weeping from an undisclosed location in Gaza.

Video about one of the captives held by the Al-Quds Brigades The last message from the captive soldier "Rom Barslavsky," before losing contact with the capturing group. The message is that the captives are suffering from famine in Gaza pic.twitter.com/tYaHQ62sCz — Ahmed M. Fahmy 🇪🇬 (@ahfahmy85) July 31, 2025

Barslavsky described his deteriorating physical and mental condition, saying he suffers from dizziness, difficulty breathing, and constant pain. “Every time I try to get up and go to the bathroom, I fall,” he said in the video. “I simply don’t eat or drink. From morning until night, there is nothing.”

The soldier pleaded with Israeli authorities to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza, linking his own suffering to that of the population around him.

“I saw children dying of hunger—skeletons. I’ve never seen anything like this before,” he said. “Please bring food before I die of hunger. If not for the children of Gaza, then do it for your prisoners.”

The video showed Barslavsky writing in his diary and watching images of starving children in Gaza.

The video concluded with a stark message: “What our people are suffering is what your prisoners are suffering,” underlining that the siege imposed by Israel on Gaza is inextricably linked to the fate of Israeli captives held inside the Strip.

(PC, AJA)