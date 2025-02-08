‘Next Day’ – Al-Qassam Sends Defiant Message amid Prisoner Exchange

February 8, 2025 News
Al-Qassam raises banner rejecting Israeli ultimatums during prisoner swap. (Photo: video grab)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

The Al-Qassam Brigades raised a banner with a defiant message during the latest prisoner exchange, rejecting Israeli demands regarding Gaza’s governance.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, raised a large banner at the site of the fifth prisoner exchange in Gaza on Saturday, displaying the phrase: “We are the flood… We are the next day.” 

The message, written in Arabic, Hebrew, and English, was widely seen as a direct response to Israeli demands that Hamas relinquish control of Gaza.  

The banner featured the Palestinian flag alongside an image of a raised fist, symbolizing defiance. 

The phrase “We are the next day” comes just days after reports that Israel proposed exiling Hamas leaders from Gaza as a condition for advancing negotiations. US President Donald Trump also recently referenced a proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt, Jordan, or other countries.  

According to the Israeli news site Walla, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu conveyed to US officials in Washington that any future agreement regarding Gaza must include the departure of Hamas’ senior leadership. 

Meanwhile, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority (KAN) reported that while some Israeli officials are willing to accept Hamas’ continued political existence, they oppose its presence in Gaza, drawing comparisons to the PLO’s exile to Tunisia in the 1980s.  

The prisoner exchange process continued in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, with a heightened presence of Al-Qassam fighters overseeing the handover. 

Crowds of Palestinians gathered at the site to witness the transfer of detainees to the International Committee of the Red Cross.  

With the completion of the fifth batch, Al-Qassam will have released 16 Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

 Israel is set to free 183 Palestinian detainees, including 18 serving life sentences.

(PC, AJA)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*