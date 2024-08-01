‘We Entered New Phase’ – Highlights from Nasrallah’s Speech at the Funeral of Fouad Shukr

On Tuesday, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah delivered a speech at the funeral of the party’s military commander Fouad Shukr, who was assassinated in an Israeli raid on the southern suburb of Beirut on Tuesday night.

The following are the highlights of Nasrallah’s speech:

We are partners with Hamas in resistance and martyrdom and we will reach the inevitable victory.

The targeting of a civilian building full of residents in Haret Hreik in the southern suburbs led to the death of 7 martyrs.

Among the martyrs in the targeting of the building were the commander Fouad Shukr, and an Iranian martyr, in addition to dozens of wounded.

What happened is not only an assassination but an aggression by bombing a suburb in the capital Beirut and targeting civilian buildings, not military buildings.

It was marketed (by some) that (the attack) was an Israeli response to what happened in Majdal Shams and (they) told us that we had to absorb the strike.

We previously denied responsibility for the bombing of Majdal Shams after carrying out our investigations, and if we were behind it, we would have (taken responsibility). We gave hypotheses about what happened in Majdal Shams, including the possibility of an Israeli interceptor missile. When the Israelis found that the victims in Majdal Shams were mostly children and women, they decided to go ahead and (blame) us. In the assassination of Commander Fouad Shukr, the enemy targeted a civilian building containing children and women. The fact of the matter is that the aggression on Dahiya (in south Beirut) is not a response to what happened in Majdal Shams but part of the war. Netanyahu wanted to use the assassination of commander Fuad Shukr as an achievement for those who accuse him of failure. We are paying the price for our support to Gaza and hundreds of martyrs, including civilians, have risen to us. All of us, not just the martyrs on the front lines and our families, entered the battle with our coffins on our shoulders. What is happening is no longer support fronts (for the Resistance in Gaza), but a major open battle in Gaza, southern Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq and Iran. The awareness and firm stances of a group of Druze leaders in Lebanon and Syria helped to quell the strife. When Iranians talk about the assassination of Haniyeh, they consider that the incident harmed their sovereignty, national security, prestige and honor.

The Israelis do not know which red lines they have crossed, and on all support fronts, we have entered a new phase. Today, the enemy must wait for the revenge of the honorable people in this nation and their revenge for all the blood that has been spilled. We on all fronts of support have now entered a new phase and its escalation depends on the behavior and response of the enemy. The goal of assassinating the leaders is to undermine the will and subjugate, but those close to Netanyahu assured him that this would not weaken the Resistance. Now Netanyahu is betting on assassination to sell achievements, (but) the result has been the escalation of resistance. The line of Hezbollah remains upward (as in growing resistance) with each assassination it suffers because it belongs to a tremendous ideology and heritage. We are pained by the martyrdom of Mr. Fouad Shukr, but it increases our determination and motivation, and increases our adherence to our decisions (to carry on with the Resistance). Hezbollah has an excellent generation of leaders ready to assume responsibilities and so the enemy’s goals will not be achieved. We have entered a new phase and pressure on all fronts to force the Resistance to surrender will not succeed. I said that we have entered a new phase and that pressure on all fronts for Palestine to surrender is out of the question. The sight of Netanyahu addressing Congress to applause is the world’s biggest hypocrisy. No matter how many massacres there are, there is no solution except to stop the aggression against Gaza. They must pressure Israel to stop their war on Gaza, and there will be no solution except by stopping the aggression on Gaza.

Any operations (by the Resistance) that take place during these days are not the answer to the martyrdom of Mr. Fouad Shukr. The response of the Resistance to the attack on Dahiya and the assassination of Fouad Shukr is settled (as in a decision has already been made – PC). The enemy and those behind the enemy must wait for our response that will inevitably come, and there will be no discussion or controversy, and between us the days, nights and the battlefield. The enemy does not know where our response will come from, whether it is from northern or southern Palestine, and whether it will be sporadic (as in each Resistance front on its own – PC) or simultaneous. The Axis of Resistance fights angrily, but with wisdom and courage. We are looking for a real response, not a formality as some promote, but a very thoughtful response. Hezbollah announced on Wednesday the death of the party’s military commander Fouad Shukr following a raid by Israel on the southern suburb of Beirut on Tuesday evening. The party confirmed in a statement published on Wednesday evening “the martyrdom of the great jihadist leader Fouad Ali Shukr (Mr. Mohsen).” This came after the Israeli army confirmed late Tuesday evening that it had managed to assassinate Shukr in this raid, describing him as the most senior military commander in Hezbollah. Reuters and AFP quoted sources as saying yesterday that Shukr’s body had been found under the rubble of the building targeted by the Israeli raid in the Haret Hreik area of Beirut’s southern suburb.

This is a developing story.

(The Palestine Chronicle)