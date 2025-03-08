By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“I want to tell the army: you will not succeed in bringing us back by military force. The only way to bring us home is through an exchange deal and moving to the second phase.”

The military wing of Hamas, the Al-Qassam Brigades, released a video on Friday in which captured Israeli soldier Matan Angrest warned that the only way to secure the captives’ release is through advancing to the second stage of the ceasefire and exchange agreement.

“We feel that the army, state, and government abandoned us … We’re starting to lose hope. We can’t see the end; we can’t see how this whole story ends,” Angrest, who was taken captive in the October 7 resistance operation, stated.

“I want to tell the army: you will not succeed in bringing us back by military force. The only way to bring us home is through an exchange deal and moving to the second phase,” he emphasized.

Appeal to Freed Captives

Angrest, who pointed out that he has been held for 511 days, said he has heard about the stages of the deal, “and it really does not matter to us captives.”

“We just want to go home. Whether it’s a second phase, a third phase, or a first phase—you finish this story, they will release all the captives,” the soldier continued.

Hamas has released a video of Israeli soldier Matan Angrest, held captive in Gaza, in which he urges the regime to initiate the second phase of the ceasefire agreement as the only way to secure the return of the remaining captives. pic.twitter.com/JerWHy5zxi — Palestine Highlights (@PalHighlight) March 7, 2025

“I beg you, please—bring us back alive, not in a coffin. It’s not easy here; there is no sun. The winter cold is taking its toll on us. The food and treatment here are like that for a soldier, not like that for a civilian captive,” he said.

Appealing to the released captives, Angrest stated, “I ask you, those captives who have returned home, do not leave us here to rot in captivity—fight for us. You know what we have been through here, and what we are still enduring.”

Trump to ‘Influence’ Netanyahu

The soldier also addressed US President Donald Trump, urging him to apply pressure on the Israeli government to secure an agreement with Hamas.

“You are the only one who has the power to influence Netanyahu and the government and truly push for this deal,” he said.

Angrest also told Israel’s Chief of Staff and the army commanders “your commitment is to bring us home safe and whole, just as we fought for the country on October 7 and stood guard.”

“The country must bring us back and do everything possible so that we return,” he added.

Hamas said Angrest was captured from an Israeli army tank in Nahal Oz and the video was released a few days after the soldier’s parents approved footage of him held in captivity.

Israel Halts Aid

The first phase of the ceasefire agreement ended on Saturday, after which Netanyahu announced that “the entry of all goods and supplies to the Gaza Strip will be halted,” and threatened Hamas with more “consequences” if the movement did not agree to extend Phase One.

In a statement on Sunday, Netanyahu said ​​Israel has accepted Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff’s plan “to extend the temporary ceasefire by 50 days” – a proposal rejected by Hamas.

The movement said Netanyahu’s “approval of American proposals to extend the first phase of the agreement under arrangements that contradict the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, is a blatant attempt to evade the agreement and avoid entering negotiations for its second phase.”

Netanyahu’s ‘Cheap Blackmail’

Senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan condemned “the cheap blackmail practiced by Netanyahu and his extremist government against our people by using humanitarian aid as a bargaining chip in negotiations,” Hamdan added, particularly after Israel’s decision “to close the crossings and halt the flow of humanitarian aid” to the devastated enclave.

The first phase of the ceasefire, which began on January 19 and ended on Saturday, was scheduled to last for 42 days. During this phase, Hamas and other resistance groups released 33 Israeli captives, including eight deceased, while Israel released around 1,700 Palestinian detainees, out of the 1,900 initially agreed upon.

The second phase of the ceasefire involves the return of the remaining detainees, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, and a cessation of hostilities. Hamas has stated its readiness to return all prisoners at once during this phase.

(The Palestine Chronicle)