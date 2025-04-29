‘Weaponizing’ Food – Over 65,000 Gaza Children Hospitalized for Malnutrition

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel announced the closure of Gaza’s border crossings on March 2 to all humanitarian aid, including water, food, and medical supplies, worsening the humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

Gaza’s Government Media Office accused Israel on Monday of exacerbating Palestinian children’s suffering through its ongoing genocide and blockade, using starvation as a “systematic” weapon of war in the enclave.

Israel is “using starvation and thirst as systematic weapons of war against civilians, in flagrant violation of international humanitarian law,” the office said in a statement cited by the Anadolu news agency.

The statement added that “the continuous closure of border crossings has caused a catastrophic deterioration in health conditions, especially among children and infants.”

1.1 Million Face Daily Hunger

The situation has led to widespread acute malnutrition affecting more than 65,000 hospitalized children out of 1.1 million facing daily hunger, the report noted.

The office placed full responsibility on Israel for the worsening humanitarian disaster and for “endangering the lives of hundreds of thousands of children, women and elderly people due to the lack of food, medicine and clean water.”

The statement called for the immediate and unconditional reopening of all border crossings into Gaza to allow the urgent entry of humanitarian aid, nutritional supplements and medical supplies, particularly for children and critically ill patients, “to save lives and halt the catastrophic humanitarian collapse.”

‘Land of Desperation’ – UNRWA

The UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) on Tuesday said that Gaza “is facing nearly two months of total siege, far longer than at the start of the war.”

“This siege, just to give context, is four times longer than the siege imposed in the beginning of the war. You may well recall there was a two-week siege period when the war started a year and a half ago. Now we’re speaking of almost two months of tight siege,” Juliette Touma, UNRWA’s Communications Director, said during a UN press briefing.

“Imagine not having anything to feed your children. Children in Gaza are going to bed starving,” she stressed.

Last Food Parcels Distributed

Touma said the ill and the sick are not able to get medical care because of shortages in supplies in hospitals and clinics.

“Hunger and desperation, they are spreading as food and relief systems are being weaponized. Gaza has become a land of desperation,” she stated.

The UNRWA official emphasized that the UN agency has run out of flour.

“We’ve handed out our last food parcels just recently,” she said.

Staggering Death Toll

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 51,000, wounding more than 116,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, Anadolu)