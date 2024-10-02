West Bank Escalations – Ambulance Crew Shot and Injured, Scores Detained by Israeli Forces 

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The PRCS condemned “the deliberate targeting of its crews by the Israeli occupation forces.”

Israeli occupation forces opened fire on an ambulance, injuring six paramedics, as they tried to evacuate injured Palestinians in the Balata refugee camp in Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

“The occupation forces opened heavy fire at one of the association’s ambulances, wounding all the crew before they were able to hide inside a house,” the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Israeli forces also held up the ambulances for more than an hour, preventing them from transporting the injured crew to the hospital.

🚨The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) strongly condemns the deliberate targeting of its crews by Israeli occupation forces while they were attempting to evacuate the wounded in Balata Camp, #Nablus. This assault resulted in injuries to six of its staff members.

⭕️Earlier… pic.twitter.com/Rc35ZvwKbU — PRCS (@PalestineRCS) October 1, 2024

Later, the soldiers “fired live bullets directly at another ambulance at the entrance to Balata camp, which led to the injury of two members of the ambulance crew, while they were trying to enter to transport an injured person” from inside the camp.

Several Detained

Israeli occupation forces also detained at least 12 Palestinians from across the West Bank, including the alleged father and brothers of one of the shooters involved in the operation in Tel Aviv on Tuesday.

Rashid Awida Misk and his two sons Yahya and Ibrahim were detained during a raid on their home in Hebron (Al Khalil). They were also severely beaten, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

At least six Israelis were shot and killed when two Palestinians opened fire in the centre of the city. Palestinian media identified them as Mohammed Rashid Misk and Ahmed Al-Haymouni.

The home of citizen Abdul Fattah Al-Haimouni was also raided, on the pretext that his son Ahmed participated in the shooting operation.

The occupation forces conducted two separate raids in the town of Halhul, north of Hebron and Al-Arroub camp, north of the city, resulting in the detention of two people.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) and the Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs Commission reported in a joint statement that the total number of detentions since October 7, 2023, has exceeded 11,000.

Military Checkpoints

Meanwhile, the occupation forces also stormed the town of al-Samu, south of Hebron, and searched several homes owned by the al-Rawashdeh and al-Hawamdeh families.

The little child Karam closes his ears with his fingers as the occupation forces fire tear gas whilst raiding Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus. The child couldn’t return to his home as the IOF blocked the entrance of the camp. pic.twitter.com/pwjfeJs9bv — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) October 1, 2024

The occupation forces set up several military checkpoints at the entrances to Hebron, its towns, villages, and camps, and closed several main and secondary roads with iron gates, cement blocks, and earthen mounds, reported WAFA.

They also increased security around Ramallah, Al-Bireh, Jerusalem, Nablus, Hebron, Jericho and Tubas, as well as closing the Ein Siniya and Atara checkpoints, and continued to close the northern entrance to the city of Al-Bireh.

Settler Attack

Illegal Jewish settlers on Wednesday attacked Palestinian olive pickers in the town of Hawara, south of Nablus.

Sources in the Hawara Municipality told WAFA that said that a group of settlers, headed by the guard of the illegal colony of Yitzhar, attacked and assaulted farmers who were picking olives in the Lahf area. Two Palestinians were injured in the attack.

The settlers also seized the olive-picking equipment and forced the Palestinians to leave their land.

(PC, Agencies)