West Bank Under Siege: Israeli Raids Intensify ahead of Ramadan

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli occupation forces continue their military campaign in the West Bank, targeting cities like Tulkarm, Jenin, and Nablus, displacing tens of thousands and escalating tensions before Ramadan.

The Israeli occupation forces have sent additional military reinforcements to Tulkarm today, Friday, as part of an ongoing military operation. They also conducted raids and arrests across several areas in the West Bank and heightened security measures in occupied Jerusalem in preparation for the approaching month of Ramadan.

According to local sources cited by Al-Jazeera, new military reinforcements were deployed towards Tulkarm and its camp.

Tulkarm and the Nur Shams camp are currently under military operations as part of a broader offensive by Israeli forces targeting cities and camps in the northern West Bank.

📸 A lifetime under occupation — from loss to death. Mahmoud Sanaqra in 2004, crying over his family's house demolished by the Israeli occupation. In 2008, another photo captured him crying over his brother's body, killed by the Israeli occupation. This morning, Mahmoud was… pic.twitter.com/jxdcuxOGYD — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 27, 2025

This ongoing assault, now on its 39th day, has focused on the cities and camps of Jenin, Tulkarm, and Tubas, leading to the deaths of dozens of Palestinians and the displacement of at least 40,000 people.

In the northern West Bank, Israeli forces also stormed the cities of Nablus and Salfit, with additional raids reported in the towns of Qablan and Yatma, south of Nablus, as confirmed by Palestinian sources.

Palestinian media reported that Israeli forces detained a young man from the village of Yatma early this morning and another young man from the town of Ya’bad, southwest of Jenin.

Earlier, during the Israeli army’s raid on Balata camp, east of Nablus, Palestinian Mohammed Sanaqra was killed after being targeted by occupation forces under the claim that he was wanted.

In Jenin and its camp, two other Palestinians were injured when Israeli forces opened fire on displaced individuals attempting to return to their homes in the destroyed camp.

Since January 21, Israel has intensified its military campaign, dubbed Iron Wall, targeting Palestinian cities and camps in the northern West Bank, especially Jenin, Tulkarm, and Tubas. The campaign has resulted in over 65 Palestinian deaths, according to the Ministry of Health, while tens of thousands have been displaced and widespread destruction has occurred.

Renewed raids have also taken place, with Israeli forces storming the city of Hebron (Al-Khalil) and the nearby towns of Beit Ummar and Yatta in the southern West Bank earlier today.

In the central West Bank, Israeli forces shot a Palestinian in the foot during a raid on the town of Beit Rima, north of Ramallah, last night.

The Israeli army has forcibly displaced over 40,000 Palestinians from their homes in the northern West Bank. In Nur Shams and Jenin refugee camps, houses have been torched, demolished, and critical infrastructure destroyed. @OrenZiv_ documents the devastation on the ground. pic.twitter.com/vDWakUZlbD — +972 Magazine (@972mag) February 28, 2025

The official Palestinian News Agency WAFA reported that Israeli forces raided the homes of three freed prisoners who had been released yesterday as part of an exchange deal and deported abroad. During the raid, clashes broke out between Palestinian youth and Israeli forces, who fired live ammunition.

Near Ramallah, the village of Issawiya, northeast of occupied Jerusalem, was also subjected to a new Israeli raid.

In Jerusalem, Israeli Channel 14 reported that the police plan to deploy additional forces in the city, particularly around Al-Aqsa Mosque, in anticipation of the start of Ramadan. The security reinforcements are expected to involve around two thousand officers, covering large areas of Jerusalem, including its entrances, exits, and key intersections.

These security measures follow the Israeli authorities’ decision to restrict Palestinian access to Al-Aqsa Mosque, allowing no more than 10,000 to pray there.

Since October 7, Israeli attacks in the West Bank have intensified, resulting in the deaths of 925 Palestinians, over 7,000 injuries, and the detention of 14,500, according to official Palestinian data.

(PC, AJA)