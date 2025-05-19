Western Nations Threaten ‘Concrete Action’ against Israel over Gaza Siege

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In a rare joint statement, the leaders of France, Britain, and Canada warned of concrete measures against Israel, including sanctions, unless it halts its assault on Gaza and lifts the humanitarian blockade.

In a significant and unusually forceful joint statement issued on Monday, the leaders of France, Britain, and Canada warned they would take concrete action against Israel if it does not immediately halt its ongoing military assault on the Gaza Strip and end its restrictions on humanitarian aid.

The statement reflects mounting international frustration with Israel’s conduct in Gaza, as well as growing concern over the deepening humanitarian catastrophe and continued violations of international law.

“We strongly oppose the expansion of Israel’s military operations in Gaza. The level of human suffering in Gaza is intolerable. Yesterday’s announcement that Israel will allow a basic quantity of food into Gaza is wholly inadequate,” the statement read.

“We will not stand by while the Netanyahu Government pursues these egregious actions. If Israel does not cease the renewed military offensive and lift its restrictions on humanitarian aid, we will take further concrete actions in response,” it added.

They also expressed their strong opposition to the expansion of illegal Israeli Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, reiterating that they are “illegal and undermine the viability of a Palestinian state and the security of both Israelis and Palestinians.”

The statement also condemned “the abhorrent language used recently by members of the Israeli Government, threatening that, in their despair at the destruction of Gaza, civilians will start to relocate.”

“Permanent forced displacement is a breach of international humanitarian law,” the statement noted.

In addition to condemning the military offensive, the statement voiced support for ongoing ceasefire mediation efforts by the United States, Qatar, and Egypt. The leaders called on all parties to engage seriously in negotiations and take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation.

Reaffirming their long-standing position, the leaders reiterated that a two-state solution remains the only viable path to achieving lasting peace and security for both Israelis and Palestinians.

In the same context, the leaders demanded that Hamas immediately release all remaining captives held in the Gaza Strip, underscoring their position that all civilian lives must be protected under international law.

Meanwhile, the Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom reported that foreign ministers of the European Union are expected to convene on Tuesday to discuss suspending the EU-Israel partnership agreement.

According to an EU source quoted by the paper, the ongoing war and Israel’s refusal to comply with international norms may lead to a reassessment of the bloc’s relationship with Tel Aviv.

(PC, AJA)