‘We’ve Lost Hope’: Israeli Captive Pleads for End to War in New Qassam Video

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In a new video, an Israeli prisoner held by Qassam says his fellow captive is dying and urges leaders to end the war before it’s too late.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, released a new video showing Israeli prisoner No. 21, who appeared visibly distressed as he described the worsening condition of fellow captive No. 22.

In the video, the prisoner said they had long feared that the ongoing war would endanger their lives.

He revealed that No. 22 has been in severe psychological and physical distress, repeatedly attempting to harm himself. “I nearly did the same a few days ago,” he said, “but a Qassam fighter intervened and stopped me.”

The captive described how his fellow prisoner—weak, unresponsive, and lying beside him—also tried to harm both him and the fighter. “What brought us here?” he asked. “We’ve lost everything. We’ve lost hope.”

He went on to say they can no longer sleep, as each minute under these “horrific conditions” feels critical. Food and water are scarce, and prisoner No. 22 refuses to eat or drink.

Al-Qassam Brigades release a recorded message from Israeli prisoners Elkana Bohbot and Yosef-Haim Ohana. pic.twitter.com/j9RTNKPTqf — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 11, 2025

“He only thinks about his son, Reim, and his wife, Rivka,” the man said. “I stopped eating too. I want to meet the same fate. Our lives are in your hands.”

Addressing Israeli pilots, he said he was proud of those who refused to fly. “But what about the ones who are still bombing us—and civilians?” he asked. “What do you tell your families? What do you tell ours?”

He then turned to the Israeli public, insisting that some prisoners remain alive. “If you want to know how many, ask Sara Netanyahu,” he said, implying that the Prime Minister’s wife has access to information the public does not. “Sara, tell me—how many of us do you want left? Fewer than 20? More? Just tell me.”

As the video concluded, the captive grew visibly agitated. “How is this war still going?” he demanded. “Have you lost your minds? A year and seven months—what more do you want? What haven’t you done?”

Calling on decision-makers to end the conflict, he warned, “Every drop of blood spilled from now on is a witness against you. Your hands are stained. Enough. This nightmare must end. Time is running out.”

The Qassam Brigades closed the clip with the statement: “They will not return except through a deal. Time is running out.”

This is not the first video released by Qassam showing living Israeli prisoners.

In past messages, captives have described the harsh conditions they face and accused Israeli leadership—particularly Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu—of abandoning them to die by refusing a prisoner exchange.

(PC, AJA)