White House Admits Journalist Was Accidentally Included in Yemen War Plans Chat

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A journalist from The Atlantic was mistakenly added to a secret US government chat discussing military strikes on Yemen, sparking outrage and political fallout.

The Trump administration has acknowledged that a journalist from The Atlantic was mistakenly included in a private messaging group where senior officials discussed upcoming military strikes against the Houthis in Yemen.

On Monday, The Atlantic published an article by editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg, in which he described his shock upon realizing he had been added to a chat where top government officials were openly discussing classified military operations.

“On Tuesday, March 11, I received a connection request on Signal from a user identified as Michael Waltz,” Goldberg wrote, adding that “two days later—Thursday—at 4:28 p.m., I received a notice that I was to be included in a Signal chat group. It was called the “Houthi PC small group.”

According to Goldberg’s account, the group consisted of 18 top officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Vice President J.D. Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe.

🚨 US warplanes bombed Hodeidah, Yemen’s fourth-largest city and main Red Sea port, as well as Saada in the north. Strikes hit the al-Tuhayta and al-Asayid districts. #Yemen #USAirstrikes pic.twitter.com/2anvsAGLoX — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 23, 2025

Messages exchanged within the group detailed the targets, weapons, and timing of the attack, with Hegseth allegedly informing participants that the first explosions would occur at 1:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

After the strikes were carried out, participants in the chat reportedly congratulated one another, using numerous emojis.

“I could not believe that the national-security leadership of the United States would communicate on Signal about imminent war plans,” Goldberg wrote.

Waltz to Resign?

The reports come amid speculation that President Donald Trump is considering dismissing National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, with a decision expected within the next two days.

According to Politico, a US official stated that two senior White House aides suggested Waltz resign to spare Trump from embarrassment.

The official also noted that while Trump is set to decide on Waltz’s future soon, it remains uncertain whether he will be removed or pressured to step down.

However, CNN, citing US officials, reported that Trump does not intend to fire Waltz over the error.

Two sources informed the network that Trump was briefed on a report in The Atlantic detailing how administration officials discussed a secure messaging group used for planning strikes on Yemen.

Trump, when asked about the issue, claimed he was unaware of it until then but reaffirmed that US military action against the Ansarallah had been effective.

White House Responses

Amid concerns over the exposure of confidential war plans via unsecured communication, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth dismissed the notion that sensitive military details were shared via text messages.

He maintained that US forces were responding defensively to attacks from Yemen and that Trump was committed to restoring deterrence, securing freedom of navigation, and ultimately neutralizing the threat posed by the Ansarallah movement.

Meanwhile, US National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes defended the administration, saying the leaked messages reflected “deep and thoughtful policy coordination” among senior officials.

He confirmed that an investigation was underway to determine how a journalist’s number was mistakenly added to the confidential conversation.

“At this time, the message thread that was reported appears to be authentic, and we are reviewing how an inadvertent number was added to the chain,” Hughes stated.

🇺🇸📱 Leaked Group Chat Shows How the Yemen War Was Planned… on Signal. Yes, Really. In a bizarre twist, The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief was accidentally added to a group chat where Trump’s inner circle — including VP J.D. Vance and Sec. of Defense Pete Hegseth — hashed out plans… pic.twitter.com/Z9fUGGXMWs — DD Geopolitics (@DD_Geopolitics) March 24, 2025

Political Reactions and Legal Implications

The White House has reiterated Trump’s confidence in his national security team, with spokesperson Caroline Leavitt affirming that the president fully supports Waltz.

However, Democrats in Congress were quick to criticize the administration, calling the leak one of the most alarming breaches of military intelligence in recent history.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer demanded a full congressional investigation, while former cabinet official Pete Buttigieg called it an “epic f**kup.”

Hillary Clinton also weighed in, mocking the situation on social media by referencing Republican criticisms of her handling of classified emails. She shared a link to The Atlantic’s report, adding, “You’ve got to be kidding me!”

Under US law, mishandling classified information can be a criminal offense, though it is unclear whether the leaked messages violate any legal provisions. The fact that the messages were set to disappear automatically from Signal also raises concerns about potential violations of federal record-keeping regulations.

(PC, AJA, US Media)