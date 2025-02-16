Who is Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State and Top AIPAC Recipient- PROFILE

By Robert Inlakesh

Marco Rubio, one of the Israel lobby’s top-paid politicians, is driving an aggressive, pro-Israel foreign policy—from Iran to Yemen and beyond.

As one of the Israel lobby’s top-paid politicians, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is a foreign-policy hawk who calls Iran a “terrorist” regime and is openly hostile to China, while offering “unconditional support” to Tel Aviv. As part of his hardline pro-Israeli position, he now sets his sights on Yemen, vowing to degrade the capabilities of its Ansarallah-led government by force.

The 53-year-old Cuban-American, Marco Rubio was born in Miami, Florida. Selected by the Trump administration for his newest role as Secretary of State, he began his career in politics only two years after completing Law School in 1998, having been elected to a seat as city commissioner for West Miami. He also worked on Republican Senator Bob Dole’s Presidential campaign in 1996.

In 2000 he was elected to the Florida House of Representatives and remained in this position for 9 years, while practicing Law, in addition to winning the position of speaker for the Florida House of Representatives. In 2010 he then launched a successful bid to become a US Senator, a position which he would hold through to his recent appointment by President Donald Trump.

Importantly, he has received at least $1,013,563 from pro-Israel lobby groups throughout his career, making him one of the top recipients of pro-Israeli donations. His politics, when it comes to foreign policy have been widely classified as “hawkish”, while it has also been said that he never met a war he didn’t like.

He is on record supporting the illegal invasion of Iraq in 2003, but in 2015 appeared to flip-flop on the question depending upon what way it was asked. While he says he wouldn’t have supported it if the US knew that Iraqi President Sadaam Hussein had Weapons of Mass Destruction, he also states that he does not believe that the Bush administration made the wrong choice.

In March of 2011, he supported US-NATO military intervention in Libya, in order to overthrow its President Muammar Ghaddaffi. He also called for the US to help overthrow former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria, while he is also staunchly anti-Iran, against Cuba, Venezuela, and China.

Rubio is also staunchly pro-Israel and has consistently signaled his intent to serve Zionist interests, believing that American and Israeli values are one and the same and that Tel Aviv deserves unconditional support.

Following October 7, 2023, when the Hamas-led attack against Israel occurred, later followed by the Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip, he doubled down on his pro-Israeli stances. He frames Iran as the mastermind behind all instability in West Asia, while on June 27, the Secretary of State published an op-ed in the National Review entitled “President Biden’s Misguided Policy toward the Houthis Hurts Americans.” It was not only a piece advocating for the expansion of the regional crisis but focused particularly on the issue of Yemen.

Rubio criticized the former Biden administration for not being tough enough on the Ansarallah-led Yemeni government in Sana’a. “Until Biden corrects course and imposes a real cost on the terrorist group, we should expect prices to continue to rise and more Americans to be put at risk,” he also said.

Now that Rubio has become Secretary of State he has overseen the re-proscription of Ansarallah as a designated global terrorist organization, the US State Department has also made it clear that its military will now work to directly strike Yemen. This decision will likely have extremely negative consequences on global shipping once again, as the US failed under “Operation Prosperity Guardian” to break the Yemeni naval forces blockade in the Red Sea.

Essentially, what Rubio is requesting is for the US to once again halt trade through the Red Sea, with the only purpose being to settle scores on Israel’s behalf. As for the Palestinian issue, he has so far gone along with his President’s hardline rhetoric regarding proposals for ethnic cleansing.