Who Was Abdel Latif al-Qanoua, Hamas Spokesperson Assassinated by Israel?

A spokesperson for the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, Abdel Latif al-Qanoua, was killed on the morning of March 27, 2025, due to an Israeli airstrike that targeted his tent in the city of Jabaliya, northern Gaza.

One of the leading media figures within Hamas, al-Qanoua was born in 1981 and began his resistance journey during the Second Intifada in 2000. He joined the Islamic Bloc during his university years and was elected a member of the student council, eventually becoming its president.

He worked in various media offices in the northern Gaza governorate and, in 2016, became the official spokesperson for Hamas.

Birth and Education

Abdel Latif Rjab Jumaa al-Qanoua was born on April 24, 1981, in the town of Jabalia, northern Gaza, where he grew up.

He completed his primary education at Al-Rifa’i and Osama bin Zayd Schools and his secondary education at Abu Ubayda Amer bin Al-Jarrah School, graduating in 2002.

He attended the Islamic University of Gaza, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Islamic Studies in 2005. He later obtained a master’s degree in the interpretation of the Quran from the same university in 2008.

In 2014, al-Qanoua earned a master’s degree in management and leadership from Al-Aqsa University in Gaza, and in 2019, he completed his PhD in Da’wah and Media from the University of Tripoli in Lebanon.

Ideological Views and Beliefs

Al-Qanoua believed in the right of resistance in all forms to confront the Israeli occupation until full liberation.

He viewed the return of refugees as an inalienable right guaranteed by international law.

He supported the establishment of a Palestinian state along the 1967 borders without recognizing Israel.

He rejected the Oslo Accords for failing to deliver any tangible gains and called for their cancellation.

Al-Qanoua emphasized the necessity of ending the Palestinian divisions.

Political Experience

After graduation, he worked in Hamas’s media offices in the northern Gaza Strip and managed one of them. In 2007, he became the spokesperson for the northern Gaza governorate and then assumed the position of the official spokesperson for Hamas in 2016.

He also participated in a number of national events organized by resistance factions, including the Great Return March and demonstrations supporting the West Bank and Jerusalem.

He took part in workshops, conferences, and political and national discussions related to the Palestinian cause.

Al-Qanoua had a broad media presence across various platforms, and in 2021, he published a book titled “Media Discourse: A Contemporary Islamic Perspective.”

Positions and Responsibilities

President of the Islamic Bloc at the Islamic University in 2006. Media Director for Hamas and later spokesperson for the northern Gaza governorate in 2007. Official Spokesperson for Hamas in 2016.

Assassination

