‘Worst Ratings’: Israel, Netanyahu Face Record Low US Support amid Gaza Genocide

Netanyahu’s unfavorable rating has roughly doubled since 2019, the last reading before October 2023, the Gallup report states.

Sixty percent of Americans now disapprove of Israel’s military action in Gaza, along with 52% who view the Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu unfavorably – his highest unfavorable rating since 1997, according to the latest Gallup poll.

These findings are from a July 7-21, 2025, survey as Israel’s ongoing military campaign stretched into its 21st month, Gallup said in a report on Tuesday.

Americans supported Israel’s actions in Gaza in its initial reading taken several weeks after the October 7 Resistance operation, the report stated.

Since then, “disapproval has outpaced approval in each survey, peaking at 55% in March 2024 before dipping to 48% in two readings later in the year,” it noted.

Independents (25%) and Democrats (8%) currently register “their lower readings to date.” This is in contrast to 71% of Republicans who approve of Israel’s military operation in Gaza.

Netanyahu’s Unfavorable Rating

A majority of Americans now hold a negative view of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. According to the report, 52% view him unfavorably — the highest level recorded since 1997 — while only 29% view him favorably.

The report explained that until December 2023, Americans viewed Netanyahu more positively than negatively.

In the December 2023 poll, Netanyahu’s unfavorable rating “far outpaced his 33% favorable rating, with the current poll showing a continued deterioration in his image.”

It noted that Netanyahu’s unfavorable rating has roughly doubled since 2019, the last reading before the start of the assault on Gaza.

In particular, the report said, Republicans continue to have “a broadly positive opinion” of Netanyahu.

Attack on Iran

The survey also found that currently, only 38% of Americans express approval of Israel’s military action against sites in Iran, while 54% disapprove. Seventy-eight percent of Republicans, 31% of independents and 12% of Democrats approve, the poll noted.

Gallup’s report stated that Americans’ support for Israel’s military operation in Gaza and their positive views of Netanyahu “have both reached new lows, reflecting sharp declines in Democrats’ and independents’ support.”

At the same time, Republicans’ backing of Israel’s military action and its prime minister “is holding firm, resulting in record partisan gaps on both.”

“The increasingly skeptical and divided American public poses a challenge for Israeli leadership and U.S. policymakers who are seeking to navigate the conflict,” the report stated.

Ongoing Genocidal Campaign

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 60,000, wounding more than 145,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

