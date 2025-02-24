Yair Netanyahu Seeks Legal Action over Accusations of Beating His Father

Yair Netanyahu is seeking legal action in response to accusations made by Knesset member Naama Lazmi that he beat his father, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Yair Netanyahu, the son of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has filed a defamation lawsuit against Knesset member Naama Lazimi, following her statement that he was deported to the United States after allegedly beating his father.

According to Channel 14, Yair is seeking 300,000 shekels (approximately $84,000) in damages.

He filed the lawsuit in response to Lazimi’s comment during a session of the Knesset Finance Committee on Sunday. Lazimi said that Yair was sent abroad after an incident in which he allegedly beat Netanyahu.

The lawsuit describes Lazimi’s statements as “an absolute lie,” accusing her of attempting to damage Yair’s reputation with politically motivated remarks.

Yair’s lawyer, who remains unnamed, pointed out that parliamentary immunity does not protect Knesset members from defamation, particularly when the statements made are unrelated to their official duties.

During the session, Lazimi also questioned the costs of Sara Netanyahu’s presence abroad, asking who was funding her trips and the associated expenses.

Additionally, Lazimi raised concerns about the state’s spending on Yair Netanyahu’s security, which was reported last year to amount to 2.5 million shekels (about $700,000) annually.

She questioned whether this funding was still being drawn from the state budget and linked it to claims that Yair had to leave Tel Aviv after an alleged confrontation with his father.

This lawsuit comes amid rising political tensions within Israel, as Netanyahu and his government face growing opposition criticism over both domestic and foreign issues.

Netanyahu has led the current government since December 2022, and on November 21, 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for him on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

From October 7, 2023, to January 19, 2025, Israel committed genocide in Gaza, leaving over 160,000 Palestinians—mostly women and children—dead or injured, and more than 14,000 still missing.

