‘Years of Injustice’ – Ahmed Manasra Freed after Ten Years in Israeli Prisons 

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel has released Ahmed Manasra, who was detained at the age of 13, after a decade in prison that included solitary confinement.

Now 23 years old, Manasra has endured “all forms of physical and psychological torture,” according to Palestinian prisoner networks.

Israeli authorities released Manasra on Thursday away from the main gate of Nafha Prison, where his family had been waiting to welcome him, Al Mayadeen reported. Instead, he was released in Bir al-Saba (Beersheba), where he encountered a local resident of the town who assisted in contacting his family, the report added.

Circulating footage reveals the moment 23-year-old Palestinian detainee Ahmad Manasra was released from Israeli prisons earlier today. Manasra was arrested at 13 and sentenced to nearly 10 years in Israeli prisons. pic.twitter.com/kLZsByir4A — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 10, 2025

In 2015, Manasra and his 15-year-old cousin, Hassan, were accused of stabbing two Israelis in the illegal Pisgat Ze’ev settlement in the occupied West Bank.

His cousin was shot dead at the scene, whereas Manasra was hit by a car and sustained serious head injuries while an Israeli mob jeered at him. Videos circulated at the time showed a young and distressed Manasra as he lay bleeding on the ground.

Fragile Mental State

Manasra’s lawyer, Khaled Zabarqa, told Al Mayadeen that his client was released in a highly fragile mental state, having endured torture and solitary confinement from 2021 up until the start of the current onslaught on Gaza.

He also said that he was subjected to the same harsh treatment and punitive measures imposed on other prisoners during the conflict.

“For several months, there has been an attempt to incite against him. We have a lot to say, especially about his health and psychological condition, and the priority now is to provide him with appropriate treatment,” Zabarqa reportedly said.

Global Campaigns

Ongoing international campaigns over the years called for Manasra’s release.

A month after Manasra’s arrest in November 2015, footage of his interrogation was made public and reviewed by Amnesty International.

The release from Israeli prison of Ahmad Manasra, a Palestinian arrested at the age of 13, after nine & a half years imprisoned is a huge relief for him and his family, but nothing can undo the years of injustice, abuse, trauma & ill-treatment he endured behind bars… — Amnesty MENA (@AmnestyMENA) April 10, 2025

The 10-minute video, Amnesty said, showed Manasra being interrogated by three men, without the presence of his lawyer or parent, “in violation of international standards.”

He appeared “increasingly distressed as his interrogators continue to shout at him, directing insults and threats,” Amnesty noted, adding that the video was “evidence of several violations of Manasra’s rights as a child and as a detainee.”

‘Trauma and Ill-Treatment’

In a statement on Thursday, Amnesty called Manasra’s release “long overdue” and a “huge relief for him and his family.”

“But nothing can undo the years of injustice, abuse, trauma and ill-treatment he endured behind bars,” Heba Morayef, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, said.

1/

THREAD: Ahmad Manasra, a Palestinian boy detained by Israeli authorities at just 13 years old, has finally been released after nearly 10 years in prison. He’s now 23. His story is one of trauma, systemic abuse—and global outrage. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/V3SRKXvBpG — Mondoweiss (@Mondoweiss) April 10, 2025

“Instead of releasing him on medical grounds years earlier when his mental health conditions significantly deteriorated, the Israeli parole committee invoked a provision in the abusive Counter-Terrorism Law to block his early release,” Morayef stressed.

She pointed out that despite “mounting calls” for his release, Israeli authorities placed him under solitary confinement for nearly two years, which significantly worsened his conditions.

“Solitary confinement longer than 15 days violates the prohibition of torture,” Morayef emphasized.

Access to Recovery

Amnesty had previously said that Manasra had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, was suffering “from psychotic delusions,” and was “severely depressed with suicidal thoughts.”

“We express our deepest hope for Manasra’s recovery from the profound trauma he has suffered,” Morayef stated.

“He must be granted adequate access to the healthcare he needs in his native East Jerusalem without any discrimination and he and his family must be protected from any form of intimidation and abuse,” she added.

Alhamdulilah, this is heartening news in a sea of horror. For those confused about the temporality of Israel’s crimes & cruelty, Ahmad Manasra was imprisoned at 13 & has remained in detention despite mass appeals for a decade. Since 10/7 Israel has detained 10K Palestinians. We… pic.twitter.com/5D3eJ4Shx4 — Dr. Omar Suleiman (@omarsuleiman) April 10, 2025

In 2016, Manasra was convicted of attempted murder in proceedings that raised serious concerns about due process and his rights as a child, according to Amnesty.

The rights group said he was initially sentenced to 12 years in prison, later reduced to nine and a half years in prison.

His request for early release on medical grounds was rejected by the Israeli parole committee in 2022, a decision which the Israeli courts upheld.

(PC, Al Mayadeen, MEMO)