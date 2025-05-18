Yemeni Ansarallah Hits Ben-Gurion again, Warns of Wider Operations

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Ansarallah strikes deep inside occupied territory, making clear that complicity in genocide will have consequences.

The Yemeni Armed Forces, affiliated with the Ansarallah movement, launched a high-level military operation early Sunday morning, targeting the Ben-Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, announced the details of the attack in a statement broadcast on official channels.

According to Saree, the operation involved the deployment of two ballistic missiles: a hypersonic missile named Palestine 2 and another missile of the Zulfiqar class.

The spokesperson confirmed that the missiles successfully reached their target, temporarily halting all air traffic at the airport and forcing millions of Israelis into bomb shelters.

Saree noted that the missile strike followed an earlier aerial operation on Saturday morning, during which the unmanned aerial unit of the Yemeni Armed Forces targeted the same airport using a Yafa-type drone.

The spokesperson emphasized that both operations were carried out in solidarity with the Palestinian people and their Resistance forces and as a direct response to the ongoing Israeli aggression and genocide in the Gaza Strip.

On the same day, missile alerts were triggered across several areas in central occupied Palestine, including Tel Aviv, Lydd, Netanya, Holon, Ramat HaSharon, Ra’anana, and Herzliya.

Israelis were seen scrambling for cover as sirens wailed, indicating the presence of long-range missile threats.

While Israeli occupation authorities claimed that the missile had been intercepted, eyewitnesses and media outlets confirmed that explosions were heard in multiple locations, especially around the Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area.

‘Strategic Responses’

Brigadier General Saree reiterated that the Yemeni Armed Forces will continue their military operations as long as the Israeli aggression on Gaza persists and the siege on the Palestinian population remains in place. He warned that regional silence and international inaction in the face of Israel’s crimes only serve to embolden the occupying state and increase the suffering of vulnerable populations.

“Our armed operations are not symbolic,” Saree stated.

“They are strategic responses aimed at stopping the genocide and supporting the Resistance. The longer the siege and war continue, the more comprehensive and effective our operations will become.”

The Yemeni ‘Challenge’

Israeli Channel 12 reported that Yemen is increasingly seen as a significant factor that could pressure the Israeli government into agreeing to a ceasefire in Gaza.

The outlet pointed out that attacks from Yemen have already forced the suspension of flights at Ben-Gurion Airport on multiple occasions, suggesting that even a single missile per week is enough to destabilize air traffic in and out of the occupied territories.

The report also noted that Air India has once again postponed its planned resumption of direct flights to Israel, with no service expected before June 19.

Channel 12 described the situation as “complicated,” asserting that Yemen presents a unique and formidable challenge to Israel’s military superiority, particularly due to its possession of hundreds of long-range ballistic missiles capable of striking deep into occupied territory.

Sanaa Airport Reopens amid Conflict

Meanwhile, amid escalating regional tensions, Yemen has reopened Sanaa International Airport, which had been previously closed following Israeli threats and attacks.

Yemeni authorities said the reopening was a signal that the country remains operational and capable of sustaining its resistance, despite external threats.

The recent developments underscore the growing role of Yemen in shaping the regional response to the war on Gaza and highlight the increasing vulnerability of Israeli infrastructure to attacks from across the region.

As operations intensify and alliances deepen, the Israeli government finds itself facing pressure not only from within the Gaza Strip but also from actors far beyond its borders.

(PC, Al Mayadeen)