Yemeni Missile Strikes Ben Gurion Airport, Bypassing US-Israeli Defenses

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The missile strike, which injured at least eight and caused major flight disruptions, has triggered a wave of political and military fallout inside Israel.

Israeli media reported on Sunday that the Air Defense Command has launched an investigation after a missile fired from Yemen struck Ben Gurion Airport. The Ansarallah movement confirmed it carried out the military operation targeting the airport.

According to Israeli Army Radio, both the American THAAD system and Israel’s Arrow missile defense system attempted to intercept the projectile, but failed. Millions of Israelis reportedly sought shelter as sirens were activated.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported that the missile bypassed four layers of air defense and landed in the heart of Ben Gurion Airport, creating a crater 25 meters deep.

The outlet described the warhead as “extremely large,” noting that the explosion generated a powerful shockwave.

Israeli emergency services confirmed that eight people were injured in the incident, including one person who sustained moderate injuries.

Flights Halted, Airport Closed

Israeli police blocked access to Ben Gurion Airport, and Channel 12 reported that all inbound and outbound flights were suspended.

The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth quoted a Civil Aviation Authority union representative who stated that one individual was injured near Terminal 3. Media outlets circulated footage purporting to show the moment the missile hit.

Airlines including Swiss, Austrian, Australian, and various European carriers canceled their flights to Israel. German carrier Lufthansa also suspended operations to Tel Aviv, according to Channel 12.

Security Cabinet Meeting Disrupted

Amid growing concerns over the failure to intercept the missile, Israeli media reported that a planned security cabinet meeting was canceled.

The Walla news site said the meeting was postponed until 7 PM on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held urgent security consultations to discuss Israel’s response to missile launches from Yemen.

Ansarallah Statement

Ansarallah’s military spokesperson Yahya Saree confirmed that the group had launched a hypersonic ballistic missile at Ben Gurion Airport, describing the strike as successful. He stated that both American and Israeli defense systems had failed to intercept the missile.

Saree warned international airlines against flying to the airport, declaring it unsafe, and reiterated that Ansarallah would continue its operations in support of the Palestinian people and in resistance to US involvement in the region.

The group had previously claimed responsibility for targeting Ben Gurion Airport, including with a missile described as the ‘Palestine 2’ hypersonic ballistic missile, which reportedly disrupted air traffic at the time.

Official Reactions

Following the incident, Israeli police were seen allowing ambulances through blocked roads near the airport. A military statement confirmed attempts to intercept a missile launched from Yemen and acknowledged a projectile had fallen in the area, adding that the matter was under investigation.

Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz warned that “anyone who strikes us will be hit back seven times over,” according to Channel 12.

Opposition figure Benny Gantz blamed Iran for the missile launch, asserting that Tehran should face consequences. “Firing rockets at the State of Israel must lead to a harsh response in Tehran,” he said.

Security officials also indicated that Israel was preparing a forceful response. An Israeli Broadcasting Authority source stated, “Following the targeting of Ben Gurion Airport, we do not consider ourselves bound by any restrictions.”

Israel has previously launched multiple airstrikes on the Yemeni port and airport of Hodeidah, stating the operations were in retaliation for dozens of projectile launches from Yemen over recent months.

(PC, AJA)