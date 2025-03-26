Yemen’s Ansarallah Launches Drone, Missile Attacks on US, Israeli Targets

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Yemeni movement Ansarallah has escalated its military operations, announcing a series of significant attacks on both US and Israeli targets.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the military spokesperson for Ansarallah, confirmed on Wednesday that the group had launched a joint military operation involving their missile force, air force, and naval forces.

Saree said in a statement that the operation targeted US naval vessels, including the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, positioned in the Red Sea.

The US carrier, serving as a key platform for aerial assaults on Yemen, was a central target, as it had been used in launching strikes against Yemen, which have resulted in civilian casualties and the destruction of infrastructure such as hospitals.

Saree emphasized that the missile strikes were part of Ansarallah’s ongoing efforts to resist US-led aggression and to support the Palestinian cause, especially in light of Israel’s continuous bombardment of Gaza. The group claims that the missile operation achieved its objectives, but did not specify the extent of the damage to the US aircraft carrier.

The strike on the USS Harry S. Truman came as part of Ansarallah’s broader response to US airstrikes launched on March 15, which had targeted Ansarallah positions, reportedly killing senior figures of the movement.

In addition to the naval operations, Ansarallah also revealed that it had launched drone strikes on Israeli military targets in the Tel Aviv area.

Saree stated that these operations had successfully hit their intended targets, although the details of the damage inflicted were not disclosed. He reiterated that Ansarallah would continue to carry out such strikes as long as Israeli aggression against Gaza continues.

This marked a continuation of Ansarallah’s direct involvement in supporting Palestinian resistance, which had previously subsided with the January 19 ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, but resumed in recent weeks after Israel violated the ceasefire by escalating airstrikes on Gaza.

The latest operations come amid escalating tensions in the region. On Tuesday, as part of the military escalation, Ansarallah targeted the US Navy Carrier Strike Group 8 in a coordinated operation.

This operation, which continued into the early hours of Wednesday, was part of Ansarallah’s broader response to the Saudi-led coalition’s aggression against Yemen, which has been ongoing since 2015.

Saree’s statement underscored the ongoing military conflict, with clashes between Ansarallah forces and US military personnel in the region continuing as of the latest reports. He emphasized that Ansarallah would persist in responding to escalating US attacks, reiterating the group’s commitment to fighting US aggression and supporting Palestinian resistance.

The US has not yet issued a comment on the recent operations. However, the Pentagon has acknowledged launching airstrikes against Ansarallah targets in Yemen, including strikes on March 15 that resulted in the deaths of several senior Ansarallah officials. Since then, US aircraft have launched at least 17 airstrikes on the Saada governorate in northern Yemen, targeting Ansarallah positions.

Saree’s statement also made a broader call for action, urging people worldwide to join in halting what he described as the “genocide” of Palestinians in Gaza. He reaffirmed that Ansarallah would continue its operations until the war on Gaza ends and the siege is lifted.

The group has specifically prohibited Israeli-affiliated vessels from operating in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait, vowing to intensify strikes against Israeli targets as long as the Israeli bombing campaign against Gaza persists.

(PC, AJA, Al Mayadeen)