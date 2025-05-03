Yemen’s Military Operations Intensify amid US Strikes on Yemeni Territory

Yemen’s missile strikes on Israeli targets, including a critical facility in Haifa, escalate tensions as US airstrikes intensify against Yemen in response to its support for Gaza.

Sirens were heard across the Jerusalem region and the Dead Sea area early Saturday morning following the launch of a ballistic missile from Yemen, marking the third such launch within the last 24 hours, according to the Israeli Army’s Radio.

The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that nearly 1.5 million Israelis were startled by the early warning sirens.

The report emphasized the ongoing failure of the US-led campaign against Yemen to neutralize its military capabilities, despite more than a month and a half of intensive operations.

On Friday, the Yemeni Armed Forces announced a new military operation targeting a vital Israeli facility in the occupied Haifa region.

The operation reportedly involved a hypersonic ballistic missile, which was the second such launch within a few hours.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, confirmed that the missile hit its target with high precision, sending hundreds of thousands of Israelis scrambling for shelter.

This attack followed an earlier strike targeting the Israeli occupation’s Ramat David airbase in Haifa, which used a Palestine-2 missile.

These strikes mark a significant escalation in Yemen’s declared support for Palestinian resistance in Gaza.

Israeli media reported that an Israeli occupation forces spokesperson confirmed a fire broke out in the northern town of Tamra, caused by debris from an interceptor missile launched to counter the Yemeni missile.

In response, US warplanes carried out a fresh wave of airstrikes early Saturday morning across northern Yemen, intensifying the pressure as Yemen continues its support for Gaza.

The Official Yemeni News Agency SABA reported that eight airstrikes hit the Khabb and al-Shaaf district in al-Jawf province, with another strike hitting the Bani Hashish district in Sanaa province, northeast of the capital.

Millions of Yemenis once again took to the streets of Sana'a to show their solidarity with the people of Palestine as the US-Israeli genocide rages on in Gaza. Follow Press TV on Telegram: https://t.co/h0eMpifVIe pic.twitter.com/FOC4s443GP — PressTV Extra (@PresstvExtra) May 2, 2025

Yemeni media also reported a US airstrike in the Harf Sufyan district in Amran, north of Sanaa.

Despite the escalating US airstrikes and recent involvement of British forces, Yemen reiterated its support for Gaza and the Palestinian people.

Large demonstrations were held in Sanaa on Friday, affirming Yemen’s continued military operations inside Israeli-occupied territory in solidarity with Gaza, with Saree reiterating Yemen’s commitment to targeting key Israeli sites until the Israeli occupation ceases its assault on the Strip.

(PC, Al Mayadeen)