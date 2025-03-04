Young Man Killed as Israeli Forces Raid Palestinian Cities, Refugee Camps

By a

The Israeli occupation army continued its offensive on cities and refugee camps in northern occupied West Bank.

A young Palestinian man was killed by Israeli occupation forces at dawn on Tuesday during their raid on the eastern neighborhood of Jenin, Palestinian media reported.

The Palestinian Red Crescent confirmed receiving the body of the young man, identified as Jihad Alawneh, from Israeli forces. He was reportedly taken to Jenin Governmental Hospital.

The Israeli forces carried out a large-scale operation in the eastern neighborhood of Jenin, deploying special units, armored vehicles, and bulldozers.

⚠️ Graphic Content Warning ⚠️

Jihad Alawneh, a young Palestinian man, was killed by Israeli forces during their raid on Jenin’s eastern neighborhood. Denied medical treatment, he bled for hours before succumbing to his injuries. A relative shares the heartbreaking details.… pic.twitter.com/doS6GyRI5b — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 4, 2025

They began demolishing infrastructure and surrounding a house. Local sources reported intense gunfire, and the forces raided homes, blew open doors, arrested several people, and forced families to evacuate under the threat of bombing.

The Al-Quds Brigades – Jenin Battalion said that their fighters were engaged in intense clashes with the occupation forces in the area, targeting them with heavy fire and achieving confirmed hits.

The residents of Tulkarm and Nur Shams camps, in the northern West Bank, are enduring extreme hardship due to the ongoing Israeli military operations.

The occupation forces forced families to leave their homes, turning some into military barracks while others were burned or demolished. Many displaced people are now living in schools, facing severe shortages of basic necessities.

For 43 days, the Israeli army has been targeting Jenin and its camp, and for 37 days, the army has been conducting operations in Tulkarm and its camp, while the assault on Nour Shams camp continues for the 24th day.

In the meantime, the Israeli occupation forces carried out raids and arrests across Nablus, Hebron, and Tulkarm. They stormed the Shuafat camp in occupied Jerusalem, firing tear gas and sound bombs, which led to several residents suffering from suffocation.

Israeli occupation forces have been carrying out massive raids on homes and displacing their residents in a major offensive since last night in the eastern neighborhood of Jenin. pic.twitter.com/VK0HH8GDPX — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 4, 2025

The Red Crescent reported two Palestinians were injured during clashes with the occupation forces in Beita, south of Nablus. Additionally, two children were injured during clashes in Odala, south of Nablus, one of whom was shot in the chest with a moderate injury.

The Beit Furik military checkpoint east of Nablus has also become a site of ongoing harassment and restriction. During Ramadan, the occupation forces detained citizens and closed the checkpoint, causing long delays and suffering for those trying to return home.

In Sebastia, northwest of Nablus, the ongoing aggression continues with operations aimed at Judaizing the area, expanding settlements, and restricting access to the town, adding to the pressures the local population faces.

Since the Israeli escalation in Gaza began on October 7, 2023, at least 928 Palestinians have been killed, around 7,000 injured, and 14,500 arrested, according to official Palestinian sources.

(PC, AJA)