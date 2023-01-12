Young Palestinian Man Killed by Israeli Forces near Jenin

A young Palestinian man, who was shot in the head by Israeli soldiers in the town of Qabatiya, near Jenin, died of his wounds on Thursday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement that Habib Mohammad Ikmail, 25, from Qabatiya, has died of his wounds at a hospital in Jenin. A second Palestinian, shot in the chest, remains in critical condition at the hospital.

Reports from Qabatiya said that Israeli soldiers raided the town and surrounded the house of an activist.

During the raid, a heavy exchange of gunfire was reported, leading to five injuries among the Palestinians from Israeli army gunfire, one of them has died and another is in critical condition at a hospital in Jenin with gun wounds to the neck and chest, according to the Ministry of Health.

Ikmail is the second Palestinian to be shot and killed today by Israeli soldiers and the eighth since the start of the year.

Earlier this morning, Israeli soldiers killed Samir Aslan, 41, a father of eight, during an army raid of the Qalandiya refugee camp, north of Jerusalem.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)