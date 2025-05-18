Muted Dissent: Eurovision Censors ‘Free Palestine’ Chants during Israeli Performance

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

An investigation by The Intercept confirms key protest audio was scrubbed from the Eurovision broadcast during Eden Golan’s performance.

A detailed audio investigation by The Intercept has confirmed that booing and chants of “Free Palestine” were muted from the live broadcast of the Eurovision Song Contest during the performance of Israeli singer Eden Golan on May 9, 2024.

Despite repeated denials from the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), the findings show that key elements of the audience reaction were deliberately omitted from the international broadcast.

Golan’s semifinal performance, which took place amid ongoing global outrage over Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, was met with loud boos and protests inside the arena. However, viewers watching the official Eurovision broadcast heard only cheers and applause.

“An analysis of the original broadcast audio feeds by The Intercept shows that there was indeed booing during Golan’s May 9 television performance, with one audience member loudly shouting ‘Free Palestine!’ during the recording,” the report said.

Anti-genocide protestors get beaten after interrupting Israel's Eurovision 2025 performance #ESC2025 shouting Free Palestine. Not only is the occupation entity committing a genocide in Palestine, but Yuval Raphael has served in the same genocidal army IOF, as a checkpoint combat… pic.twitter.com/YOvzmDm9eC — Translating Falasteen (Palestine) (@translatingpal) May 17, 2025

The Intercept’s analysis of isolated audio feeds revealed that “scattered boos well up on the audience feed,” yet in the final stereo mix broadcast globally, “there is no audience sound.”

At one point, a protester shouting “Free Palestine!” could be clearly heard in the raw audio, but this was absent from the televised version.

In response to criticism, the EBU maintained that no censorship took place, stating: “Just like in all major TV productions with an audience, SVT, work on the broadcast sound to even out the levels for TV viewers. (…) SVT do not censor sound from the arena audience.”

Nonetheless, the investigation found that while clapping and cheering remained in the mix, protest sounds were systematically scrubbed, raising serious concerns about censorship and narrative control.

‘Hostile Atmosphere’

Following the performance, Golan acknowledged the tense atmosphere in the arena.

Showing rehearsal footage that included audible booing, she said: “Well, that happened in every single performance. There were some days that were more extreme.” She added, “I remember not hearing myself—only hearing the boos and the screaming.”

Her original song, October Rain—widely interpreted as a reference to the October 7 Hamas operation—was later modified and renamed Hurricane to comply with Eurovision’s so-called neutrality guidelines.

However, calls to bar Israel from the competition continued, with over 56,000 people signing a petition demanding its exclusion, and more than 1,000 Swedish artists, along with 72 former Eurovision participants, supporting a boycott.

The EBU continues to assert that Eurovision is a “non-political music event.” Director General Noel Curran reiterated, “It is not a contest between governments.”

Critics, however, highlight a double standard. In 2022, Russia was banned over its invasion of Ukraine. Yet, in 2024, despite growing international condemnation of Israel’s actions in Gaza, it was allowed to compete.

Eurovision censored the pro-Palestine protest during Israel’s performance. Protesters united for Palestine at the semi finals. #BOYCOTTEUROVISION #FREEPALESTINE pic.twitter.com/bncSOKEBro — Save Our Citizenships 🔻 (@LetsStopC9) May 16, 2025

Narrative Control

This year’s contest was produced by Sweden’s national broadcaster SVT, which handled the audio mix for the global satellite feed. While some broadcasters may access raw audio channels—including separate feeds for performances, audience reactions, and commentary—most rely on the pre-packaged version created by SVT.

Concerns about audio censorship resurfaced during the 2025 contest, with reports that Israeli contestant Yuval Raphael trained using simulated crowd disruption.

Though official statements claimed the show proceeded “relatively without a hitch,” social media footage appeared to capture renewed booing, none of which was present in the official broadcast.

The revelations have reignited scrutiny over Eurovision’s claim to political neutrality, with growing concerns that the contest is actively sanitizing its broadcasts to suppress dissent, particularly during moments of heightened global protest over Israel’s assault on Gaza.

(PC, Al Mayadeen)