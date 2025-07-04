Palestinians Injured in Settler Attacks, 30 Families Forcibly Displaced in West Bank

July 4, 2025 News
The funeral of Walid Hassan Bdeir, who was shot and killed by Israeli forces near Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Several neighborhoods were stormed by the Israeli army and homes raided in the West Bank on Friday.

Three Palestinians were injured on Friday after being physically assaulted by illegal settlers during an attack on the town of Beita, while 30 Palestinians were forcibly displaced from their homes due to settler attacks elsewhere in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli occupation forces also stormed several neighborhoods in the West Bank on Friday and raided several homes.

In the attack on Beita, south of Nablus, a group of settlers attacked the home of Samer Abu Zaytoun in the Qamas area on the outskirts of the town, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA. The settlers also attempted to set fire to the house and assaulted three residents who tried to fend them off.

Following the settler attack, Israeli forces raided the town, firing live rounds and launching tear gas and stun grenades. At least eight residents were treated for tear gas inhalation at the scene.

Jordan Valley

Elsewhere, armed illegal settlers also attacked Palestinian residents and their dwellings on Friday in the village of Khirbet al-Farisiyah, located in the northern Jordan Valley, in the northeastern West Bank, according to WAFA.

Settlers stormed the Ein al-Ghazal area in Khirbet al-Farisiyah, where they intimidated residents and targeted their tents, the report noted.

The northern Jordan Valley has been witnessing almost daily assaults by settlers. These incidents include attacks on homes, physical intimidation of residents, and assaults.

Settlers have also been reported to chase Palestinian herders from grazing lands, forcefully remove them, and steal their livestock, WAFA reported.

30 Families Displaced

On Friday morning, thirty Palestinian families were forcibly displaced from the Arab al-Mleihat Bedouin community, located northwest of Jericho in the eastern occupied West Bank, WAFA reported. This follows repeated assaults and provocations by Israeli occupation forces and armed settlers.

WAFA’s correspondent reported that the families began dismantling their tents and leaving the area early on Friday, after facing intensified harassment, threats, and violence carried out by settlers under the protection of Israeli soldiers.

This latest wave of forced displacement follows the expulsion of 20 other families on Thursday. Arab al-Mleihat is home to 85 families—approximately 500 people—all of whom are now at risk of forced removal.

Settler attacks on the community have escalated significantly in recent weeks. The most recent incident involved the establishment of a settler outpost just meters from residents’ homes, built under the protection of the Israeli military, the report noted.

Human rights organizations, including the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), have documented a sharp rise in settler violence in recent years, particularly in the aftermath of Israel’s military operation in  Gaza war that began in October 2023. In many cases, Israeli forces have been reported to either accompany settlers during attacks or fail to intervene to protect Palestinian residents, WAFA reported.

Raids

Al Jazeera Arabic reported that the Israeli army raided the Rafidia and al-Makhfiyya neighborhoods in Nablus, raiding two buildings and searching all apartments.

Israeli army forces also stormed the town of al-Khader, south of Bethlehem, and positioned themselves in the Umm Rukba area to the south. They raided and searched two homes, but no arrests were reported.

On Thursday evening, the Israeli army raided a mourning tent in the city of Hebron (al-Khalil), set up by the family of Mahdi Shawer, a former detainee deported to Gaza who was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Gaza Strip that morning.

Witnesses reported that army forces prevented the mourning house from being set up and forced mourners to leave the area. This prompted the family to apologize for not receiving them and invite them to offer their condolences via phone calls and social media, Al Jazeera reported.

Checkpoint Erected

Israeli occupation forces on Friday erected a military checkpoint at the main entrance to the western rural area of Bethlehem Governorate, significantly disrupting the movement of residents, WAFA reported.

The report noted that the checkpoint was set up near the bridge in the Aqabet Hasna area, which serves as the main access point to several Palestinian towns, including Battir, Nahalin, Husan, Wadi Fukin, and Al-Khader.

Soldiers stopped vehicles and checked identification cards, causing a major traffic jam in the area.

Residents expressed frustration at the delays and the repeated military presence, which they say hampers daily life and adds to ongoing tensions in the region, WAFA reported.

(PC, AJA, WAFA)

