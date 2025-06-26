Venezuela Accuses Opposition of Orchestrating Synagogue Attack, Framing Iran

According to Cabello, the report said, Machado and Simonovis coordinated with Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran’s deposed Shah, to meet Edmundo González and stage a media event meant to “tarnish the reputations of Iran and Venezuela.”

Venezuela’s Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello has accused opposition leader María Corina Machado, together with Venezuelan dissident Iván Simonovis, of orchestrating an attack on a well‑known synagogue in Caracas to frame Iran and “the Chávezistas,” Al Mayadeen reported on Thursday.

According to Cabello, the report said, Machado and Simonovis coordinated with Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran’s deposed Shah, to meet Edmundo González and stage a media event meant to “tarnish the reputations of Iran and Venezuela.”

#EsNoticia 🇻🇪Diosdado Cabello denuncia supuesto complot contra templo judío en Caracas Diosdado Cabello, lanzó este miércoles una grave acusación contra María Corina Machado y el excomisario Iván Simonovis, en ese sentido señaló que estarían involucrados en un supuesto plan para… pic.twitter.com/xaRtC68NS6 — EVTV (@EVTVMiami) June 26, 2025

“The scheme, he asserts, would spread the rumor that ‘Iran plans to use Venezuela as a platform to attack the United States, undermining Washington–Caracas dialogue,’” the report added.

Expressing support for the Iran-Israel ceasefire, Cabello said, “We, in the Bolivarian government, always call for peace, while the far‑right endorses invasion and violence.”

He also referenced US intelligence, the report continued, which he says conceded that American strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities were a “catastrophic failure.”

‘Geopolitical Agenda’

Meanwhile, Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Yván Gil has reportedly said that the conflicts in the Middle East are “not driven by religion,” but by a geopolitical agenda to control natural resources and maintain a regional military foothold, the report continued.

“Zionism serves as a platform for inhuman aggression,” Gil stated during a peace march in Caracas.

He emphasized Venezuela’s revolutionary legacy in championing sovereignty, stating “Our voice stands firm for peoples robbed of their right to self‑determination.”

The foreign minister also reiterated President Nicolás Maduro’s call for a Heads‑of‑State Summit for Global Peace, a platform for coordinating international efforts against violence and oppression.

“It’s time to raise our unified voice against imperialism and Zionism: Enough!” he stressed.

Israel’s ‘Imperial Power’

In addition, National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez condemned “imperial power and the Zionist entity” in the Middle East as the world’s “only real threat,” according to Al Mayadeen.

He said that “recent actions by Israel have lost their deterrent effect, revealing the instability beneath their image of strength.”

Rodríguez expressed solidarity with the Palestinians and Iran, applauding Tehran’s response to the Israeli aggression against its sovereignty.

🇻🇪🇵🇸🇮🇷 Contundente marcha del Pueblo revolucionario en Caracas, Venezuela, en Solidaridad con Irán y Palestina, en contra de la guerra y en favor de Paz. La prensa mercenaria no te mostrará esto. 19 de junio, 2025. pic.twitter.com/RiLb0KkAu9 — ✽ Orlenys Ortiz 🍁🍃 (@OrlenysOV) June 19, 2025

He said that within just 12 days, the world witnessed the destructive reality of the Israeli regime as “a small tiger paper” whose Iron Dome faltered under pressure, the report noted.

Rodríguez “warned that as long as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads the Israeli government, global humanity remains endangered,” the report added.

He “called on the international community to overcome hypocrisy, specifically by dismantling the ‘Zionist entity’s’ nuclear arsenal and halting aggression against the Middle East peoples.”

