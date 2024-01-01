Aid into Gaza Meets Only 10% of Population Needs – Israeli Media

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel must increase humanitarian aid to the population of Gaza as the aid entering the enclave meets only 10 percent of its needs, according to Israeli media.

According to the Anadolu news agency, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz wrote on Sunday: “Half of Gaza’s population is in a state of severe or extreme hunger, and 90% of Gaza’s more than two million residents are going a whole day without food, often.”

“The 190 trucks that enter Gaza daily with Israel’s approval provide only about 10% of the needs of Gazans,” it added.



At least 23 Palestinians were killed and scores were injured on Monday as a result of the ongoing Israeli bombing of several areas in the Gaza Strip.https://t.co/SwAt0RvZFg pic.twitter.com/V2iisXxW4l — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 1, 2024

“Israeli media is largely hiding from the public the extent of the destruction, death, and humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip as a result of the war,” the newspaper said.

“What little information manages to penetrate the mainstream media’s obscuring wall comes from” amongst others, “foreign sources, or through social media…”, the report added.

With approximately 1.4 million out of 2.3 million people having been displaced from their homes in Gaza, the population is grappling with catastrophic humanitarian and health conditions.

Israel has restricted access to food, water, medications, and electricity amid intense bombardment.

Last week, the UN Relief Chief, Martin Griffiths, warned that Gaza is a public health disaster in the making, with the World Health Organization (WHO) urging the Security Council to turn its recent humanitarian resolution into reality.



GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 21,978 Palestinians have been killed, and 57,697 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/vg666rWClW pic.twitter.com/YbzELuN6Ac — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 1, 2024

The United Nations has appointed the Dutch minister Sigrid Kaag as the Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza to oversee humanitarian relief shipments.

The UN said Kaag will facilitate, coordinate, monitor, and verify humanitarian relief consignments to Gaza. Kaag will begin her duties on January 8.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 21,978 Palestinians have been killed, and 57,697 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, MEMO)