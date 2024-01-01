Over 20 Palestinians Killed as Israel Intensifies Strikes across Gaza

Israel continues its relentless bombing of Gaza. (Photo: via Eyes on Palestine)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

At least 23 Palestinians were killed and scores were injured on Monday as a result of the ongoing Israeli bombing of several areas in the Gaza Strip.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that at least 15 people were killed and dozens were injured as a result of an Israeli bombing that targeted civilian homes in the Al-Maghazi refugee camp, in central Gaza.

Also in central Gaza, several people were injured as a result of Israeli artillery shelling on the town of Zawaida, as well as airstrikes on Juhr al-Dik and the southern neighborhoods of Gaza City.

Violent Israeli artillery shelling targeted areas north of Gaza City.

In the Beer al-Naja area, west of Jabaliya, in the northern Gaza Strip, six people were killed in Israeli airstrikes targeting several residential buildings.

Al-Jazeera reported that two Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house in the Khan Yunis refugee camp, south of the Gaza Strip.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health,  21,978 Palestinians have been killed, and 57,697 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, WAFA)

