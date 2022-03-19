Blossoming Palestine – Photos and Poem

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

It is the season of peach flower blossoms in Gaza. The Palestine Chronicle transports you to a beautiful scene in an equally beautiful Gaza.

Despite all the hardship, Palestine continues to blossom.

The poem below by the iconic Palestinian poetess Fadwa Tuqan conveys this sentiment.

Ever Alive, Fadwa Tuqan

My beloved homeland

No matter how long the millstone

Of pain and agony churns you

In the wilderness of tyranny,

They will never be able

To pluck your eyes

Or kill your hopes and dreams

Or crucify your will to rise

Or steel the smiles of our children

Or destroy and burn,

Because out from our deep sorrows,

Out from the freshness of our spilled blood

Out from the quivering of life and death

Life will be reborn in you again

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)