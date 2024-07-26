Ambushes of Death (Part Two) – Resistance Roundup – Day 294

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The soldiers kept coming. One by one they entered a Palestinian house in the Yabna refugee camp, in the city of Rafah.

They entered the house through a large hole they created in one of the walls. On the screen, a counter indicating how many soldiers were inside that single room.

One, two, three .. the counter kept going, until ten soldiers were inside the building. Then, the screen went black.

Before the blast, a voice of a Palestinian fighter could be heard as he monitored the movements of the soldiers. “Quickly, quickly,” he said. Another one added: “Are you filming?”

This was only one of the ‘Ambushes of Death (part two)’ video, released by the Al-Qassam Brigades in Gaza today.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam fighters detonated a Ra’adiya anti-personnel explosive device on a Zionist infantry force, resulting in deaths and injuries in the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood, south of Gaza City. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a zionist Merkva tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood, south of Gaza City. “Al-Qassam Brigades bombard enemy forces penetrating the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood, south of Gaza City, with mortar shells. “Al-Qassam fighters launched a SAM-7 missile towards a helicopter in the skies of Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood south of Gaza City.”

Al-Qassam Brigades published a video reportedly showing scenes of the ambushes of Al-Qassam against Israeli soldiers inside the Yabna and Shaboura camps in the city of Rafah, in southern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/Kz2iaxk94V — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 26, 2024

Al-Quds Brigades

“We bombed gatherings of Zionist enemy soldiers along the supply line in the Netzarim axis with mortar shells. “We bombed the soldiers and vehicles of the Zionist enemy stationed around the Rafah crossing gate in the southern Gaza Strip with mortar shells. “Our fighters have been engaged in fierce clashes with the Zionist enemy’s soldiers and vehicles since last night on the axes of advance east of Khan Younis, using machine guns and anti-armor missiles. “We bombed the city of Asqalan and the settlements of the Gaza envelope with a rocket barrage. “We bombed Zionist enemy soldiers and vehicles in the vicinity of Zalal Mosque and the cultural center east of Khan Younis with a barrage of standard 60-caliber mortar shells. “In coordination with the Al-Nasser Salah Al-Din Brigades, we bombed a gathering of Zionist enemy soldiers and vehicles surrounding Al-Qarara School, northeast of Khan Younis, with a barrage of heavy-caliber mortar shells. “We bombarded with a barrage of 60-caliber regular mortar shells the Zionist enemy soldiers and vehicles in the vicinity of the Sheikh Nasser cemetery, east of the city of Khan Younis.”

Three separate operations, called Surprise Ambush, were carried out by the Qassam brigades against the Zionist terrorists stationed near the Amin Muhammed Junction in the Tel Al Hawa region of Gaza#SahabatPalestina_ID#GazaGenocide#CeasefireNOW#FreePalestine#ForeverPalestine pic.twitter.com/Fm9JYveGLr — Owner Of Quds (@_Alone_Warrior_) July 18, 2024

Hezbollah

“In support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their courageous and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance carried out several operations against sites and deployments of the Israeli enemy’s army on the Lebanese-Palestinian border on Friday, 26-07-2024, as follows: “1. The Islamic Resistance fighters in the air defense units launched anti-aircraft missiles at enemy warplanes inside Lebanese airspace in the southern region, forcing them to retreat and withdraw behind the Lebanese border with occupied Palestine. “2. At 7:10, targeting the technical system at the Ramya site with a guided missile and hitting it directly, leading to its destruction. “3. At 8:44, targeting a movement of Israeli enemy soldiers inside the Hadab Yaroun site with appropriate weapons and hitting it directly. “4. At 12:45, targeting the Ramtha site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rocket weapons and hitting it directly. “5. At 13:00, targeting the Zebdine site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket weapons and hitting it directly. “6. Targeting buildings used by Israeli enemy soldiers in the settlement of Shtula with appropriate weapons and hitting them directly, as a response to the enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe houses, especially in the town of Aita al-Shaab.

⚡️ Hezbollah: targeting of a building used by Israeli enemy soldiers in the Metula colony in northern occupied Palestine. pic.twitter.com/AJdrBIekqe — Warfare Analysis (@warfareanalysis) July 25, 2024

“7. Targeting a building used by Israeli enemy soldiers in the Avivim settlement with appropriate weapons and hitting it directly, as a response to the enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe houses, especially in the town of Aitaroun. “8. Launching air attack with a swarm of attack drones on the Al-Rahib site, targeting its equipment and the soldiers’ positions there, hitting them directly and destroying one of its technical systems. “9. Targeting buildings used by Israeli enemy soldiers in the Misgav Am settlement with appropriate weapons and directly hitting them, as a response to the enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe houses, especially in the town of Shihine.”

