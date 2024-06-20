Deadly Airstrikes – Multiple Casualties Reported in Israeli Attacks Across Gaza

Israel continues to carry out massacres against Palestinian civilians in Gaza.(Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, Palestine Chronicle)

In the early hours of Thursday, an Israeli airstrike targeted a residence in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, resulting in multiple casualties among the occupants.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in the Strip reported that two women were killed and twelve others were injured when the airstrike struck the home of the Jadallah family in the Al-Husayna area of the camp.

In addition to the airstrike in Nuseirat, Israeli artillery targeted areas east of the Bureij and Maghazi refugee camps in central Gaza.

Further strikes were reported in central and western Rafah, as well as east of Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza.

Israeli warplanes also conducted a series of raids on the northern areas of Nuseirat Camp.

The western and central regions of Rafah in southern Gaza experienced heavy Israeli artillery shelling and intense gunfire.

Staggering Death Toll

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7. 

 According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,396 Palestinians have been killed, and 85,523 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip. 

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

GAZA LIVE BLOG: Massacres in Rafah, Nuseirat | Gallant to Visit Washington | US Pier Reconnected – Day 258

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children. 

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

 Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’. 

(PC, WAFA)

