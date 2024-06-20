‘We Won’t Spare Anything’ – Nasrallah Warns of Possible Hezbollah Incursion into Israel

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary-General of the Lebanese Movement Hezbollah, warned on Wednesday that the possibility of an incursion into the Galilee region in northern Israel remains plausible in the event of a war.

Nasrallah made this statement during a memorial ceremony for party leader Talib Sami Abdullah, also known as ‘Hajj Abu Talib’, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike on June 12.

“The chance of sliding into a major war is possible at any moment, even though Hezbollah does not desire a comprehensive war,” Nasrallah said.

He emphasized that “for the first time since 1948, a security belt has been formed in northern Israel, which has understood since October 8 that its positions will be targeted, and we have enough information about their fortifications, devices, and personnel.”

“So far, we have fought with a portion of our weapons and acquired new ones, the nature of which will become evident on the battlefield,” he added.

Nasrallah noted that Hezbollah manufactures missiles in Lebanon for use in operations.

Reconnaissance Video

On June 18, Hezbollah released a 10-minute video showing an aerial reconnaissance operation carried out by a UAV drone over the Haifa Bay area in northern Israel.

The video shows several locations, including the Rafael complex, the civilian and military ports of Haifa, Haifa Airport, and sections of the Krayot cities.

“We will not spare anything we can reach, and we have a vast amount of information,” Nasrallah said, noting that the video it posted “was selectively minutes from Haifa, while the drone flew for hours.”

He also stated that Israel is hiding its losses on the northern front to avoid further pressure.

“Forty-two settlements have been fully evacuated, and the enemy’s military and security deterrence image are collapsing among its people and the world,” Nasrallah said.

Warning to Cyprus

Nasrallah warned the Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus against allowing its airports to be used by Israel during the conflict, asserting that it would make Southern Cyprus a party to the war and “Hezbollah would treat it accordingly.”

Later in the day, the Greek Cypriot envoy to Tel Aviv, Kornelios Korneliou, stated that an official response would be made in the wake of Nasrallah’s comments.

“When a person like Nasrallah issues threats, there will certainly be a response. We are awaiting the official response,” Korneliou told the Israeli daily newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth.

Hezbollah Commander

Talib Sami Abdullah, 55, was killed along with three other members. His death followed that of Wissam Al-Tawil, another top Hezbollah fighter assassinated by Israel in January.

Abdullah was the commander of the Al Nasr Unit responsible for the group’s operations between the Bint Jbeil area and the Shebaa Farms.

Hezbollah’s media broadcast images of Abdullah in military attire with the late Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani.

Heightened Tensions

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

Israel has occupied parts of Lebanon for decades and has only left the country in 2000, following stiff Lebanese resistance under Hezbollah’s leadership.

It attempted to re-occupy Lebanon in 2006 but failed in what Lebanon considers a major victory against Israel.

Israel, however, continues to occupy parts of Lebanon, namely the Sheeba Farms region.

Hezbollah has vowed to recover every inch of Lebanon that has been occupied by Israel contrary to international law.

(PC, Anadolu)