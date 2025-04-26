Dramatic Video Shows Al-Qassam Rescuing Israeli Captive from Bombed Tunnel

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Last week, Al-Qassam announced they had lost contact with Israeli-American captive Eidan Alexander, stating the Israeli army had directly bombed his detention location.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, broadcast a video clip that it said documented the operation of rescuing Israeli captives from a tunnel bombed by the occupation army several days ago.

The group announced that it would broadcast the details of the operation later.

The footage showed a number of Al-Qassam fighters digging inside a tunnel – parts of which appeared to have been buried and its entrance closed due to the bombing – as they removed the rubble to rescue those inside.

The clip included a call from one of the Al-Qassam members to an Israeli captive inside the tunnel, saying to him: “Can you hear me? Wait… wait… wait,” before they succeeded in opening the tunnel entrance, entering it, and extracting one of the captives who appeared to be in pain, saying: “My body hurts… I find it difficult to breathe.”

The footage also showed Al-Qassam members placing an oxygen mask on the rescued Israeli captive, while his features were not clearly visible.

The Brigades concluded the clip with the statement: “One of the rescue operations carried out by our fighters after the aircraft targeted the location where a number of enemy captives were held.”

In Tel Aviv, demonstrations calling for a ceasefire and the return of the captives continue, while the government says it will continue military operations and will control territories in the Gaza Strip.

In recent weeks, the resistance has released several videos of living captives demanding a ceasefire and their immediate return.

Israel reversed its stance on the ceasefire agreement, refusing to proceed to the second phase and complete its withdrawal from the Gaza Strip. It demanded Hamas release the remaining captives, a position supported by US President Donald Trump’s administration.

