From Guns to Cameras: The Meaning of Hamas’ New War

By Hussein Jal’ad

Hussein Jal’ad wrote in Al-Jazeera Arabic website that Hamas has strategically used media images in its recent prisoner exchange operations, with moments like an Israeli soldier kissing the heads of Hamas fighters being widely circulated to reshape the narrative of the conflict.

In an unexpected moment, and in front of cameras, one of the Israeli prisoners bent down to kiss the heads of fighters from the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, who were handing him over to the Red Cross. This scene sparked a storm of controversy, as it was captured by global media as an image that carried dimensions beyond the event itself: an image of a defeated soldier, a symbol of strength carefully projecting itself in a humane light, and a veiled message that reshapes the narrative surrounding the nature of the conflict.

This scene was not an exception; it came as part of a series of scenes meticulously designed by Hamas during recent prisoner exchange operations. From the very first moments of the handovers, masked fighters appeared in organized military attire, carrying their weapons in positions that reflected discipline, and at times, offering water and dates to the Israeli prisoners before their release. Such scenes were not merely depictions of events; they were carefully crafted media messages aimed at Palestinian audiences, the Western lens, and decision-makers in Israel.

Al-Qassam Brigades and Palestinian resistance groups have returned three Israeli soldiers, as the Palestinian national anthem echoed in the background. In a powerful moment, one of the Israeli soldiers kissed the head of a Qassam fighter, challenging the Zionist narrative.… pic.twitter.com/ObHjWAKP0T — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 22, 2025

When the Image Turns

In the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, images have long been a powerful tool for both sides, even though Western opinion has typically chosen to view it through the lens of the Israeli Merkava tank. Israel has monopolized the global media narrative for decades, using its platforms to project the image of the Israeli as a victim and the Palestinian as an aggressor. However, Hamas, especially in recent years, has realized the importance of breaking this visual dominance by employing field documentation scenes and the art of building symbols in sensitive moments like the handover of prisoners. This strategy extends from live coverage of battles and images of daily resistance throughout the war months.

One of the most memorable moments was during the handover of Israeli prisoners in the Nusseirat refugee camp in Gaza, where Hamas fighters calmly escorted the detainees, dressed in uniform, carrying their weapons in a way that suggested control without direct threat. This scene seemed to mimic the prisoner exchanges between countries’ formal armies, in an obvious attempt to cement the image of Hamas as an organized entity capable of imposing its terms.

In other scenes, Hamas chose to document humane moments, such as providing food and water to the prisoners before handing them over and showing them walking freely without restraints. These images aimed to send dual messages: one to the Palestinian public to affirm the morality of resistance and another to the outside world to negate Israeli allegations that it is a ‘terrorist organization’.

Al-Qassam Brigades and Palestinian resistance groups have returned three Israeli soldiers, as the Palestinian national anthem echoed in the background. In a powerful moment, one of the Israeli soldiers kissed the head of a Qassam fighter, challenging the Zionist narrative.… pic.twitter.com/ObHjWAKP0T — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 22, 2025

The Israeli Narrative

On the other hand, these images provoked widespread anger in Israel, with Israeli media quickly describing them as “humiliation” for the prisoners and seeking to present them as evidence of Hamas’ “brutality,” despite the fact that the images did not include any scenes of violence.

However, the dilemma Israel faces is not only with the images themselves but also with their impact on its domestic audience. Scenes of prisoners acting calmly in the hands of Hamas fighters undermine the narrative of the “undefeated Israeli army” and that “Hamas is terrorist,” raising questions about Netanyahu’s government’s ability to retrieve the prisoners by force.

From the Gun to the Camera

Hamas understands that the conflict with Israel is not only military but also a struggle for awareness and public opinion. For this reason, it increasingly relies on images and symbols to deliver its messages. While Israel depends on its military arsenal, Western diplomatic support, and control over media narratives, Hamas bets on carefully crafted scenes that are more impactful than any political statement.

The scene of an Israeli prisoner kissing the heads of Hamas fighters may seem like a fleeting moment, but in the world of war media, it equates to a strategic victory. Because today, battles are no longer decided only in the fields of combat but also in cyberspace and news screens. Thus, Hamas continues to play smartly in the realm of imagery, competing with Netanyahu’s army, not just with rifles, but with cameras as well.

(Al-Jazeera Arabic website – Translated and prepared by the Palestine Chronicle)

The views expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of The Palestine Chronicle.