Fuel Shortage Threatens to Paralyze Largest Medical Center in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Al-Shifa Hospital Director Mohammed Abu Salmiya also warned of a humanitarian catastrophe due to the fuel crisis, which poses a direct threat to the hospital’s operations.

A fuel shortage threatens to plunge doctors and patients at Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest medical center in the Gaza Strip, into darkness soon, potentially paralyzing the hospital as the Israeli aggression on the Strip continues, doctors have reportedly warned.

Al Jazeera Arabic cited Dr Munir al-Barsh, Director General of the Ministry of Health in Gaza, as saying the threats “are not shells or rockets, but rather a blockade preventing the entry of fuel, depriving them of their right to treatment and turning the hospital into a silent graveyard.”

Premature babies overwhelmed a hospital nursery in Gaza due to a power outage and generator failure, as fuel supplies near depletion amid the ongoing Israeli siege that is suffocating the Strip. pic.twitter.com/GNqnA98qVQ — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 10, 2025

He added, “In the heart of Gaza City, where death is consuming everything, Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest hospital in the Strip, is witnessing hours separating life and death.”

Al-Shifa Hospital Director Mohammed Abu Salmiya also warned of a humanitarian catastrophe due to the fuel crisis, which poses a direct threat to the hospital’s operations, its desalination plants, and the water distribution network, the report stated. He accused Israel of supplying Gaza’s hospitals with fuel intermittently.

Over 600 Attacks on Health Facilities

The World Health Organization reported more than 600 attacks on health facilities in Gaza since October 2023.

The health sector is “on its knees,” the WHO reportedly added, facing severe shortages of fuel and medical supplies amid a constant influx of mass casualties.

The WHO said there have been more than 600 Israeli attacks on health facilities in Gaza since the start of the genocide. The health sector is “on its knees”, facing severe shortages of fuel and medical supplies amid a constant influx of mass casualties.https://t.co/Yu6CwItxkL — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 10, 2025

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned that the lack of fuel “continue to severely affect life-saving operations.”

It said the Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday that the generator at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis is about to shut down.

“The lives of dozens of patients, especially those on ventilators, hang in the balance if fuel is not delivered urgently,” the OCHA said.

In the north of Gaza, 10 water wells have stopped operating due to the shortage of fuel. Another 25 wells that are functioning only partially could also shut down soon, the OCHA stated.

“Shorter pumping hours, reduced water production and limited solid waste collection provide fertile ground for diseases spreading – especially among vulnerable people, including children, older people and pregnant women,” the UN office said.

Lack of Safe Drinking Water

Meanwhile, UNRWA said on Wednesday that over 90 percent of families “lack safe dring water as fuel shortages cripple water systems.”

In #Gaza, children queue for water trucks that often never arrive.

Instead of going to school or playing like children should, they are waiting in the sun. This is childhood in Gaza. Over 90% of families lack safe drinking water as fuel shortages cripple water systems. Lift… pic.twitter.com/BCMdkdVDpC — UNRWA (@UNRWA) July 9, 2025

“Time is running out for the people in Gaza,” UNRWA warned, as well as food and medicine, while “safe places have run out.”

It called for a “Ceasefire Now!” and the lifting of the siege on Gaza.

Over 57,000 Killed

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 57,000, wounding more than 136,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

“The nurse, who starts her day in a tent, and she’s the head nurse in a ICU center. She’s got two or three premature babies in incubators, I watch her manually do a hand pump of oxygen because they don’t have that oxygen.”

Israeli airstrikes on Thursday killed at least 47 Palestinians across Gaza, including women and children at a UN clinic in Deir al-Balah, as civilian infrastructure and displacement camps came under attack.https://t.co/dg7WtCdDHx pic.twitter.com/pdKl3x2pFF — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 10, 2025

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, AJA)