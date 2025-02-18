Israel Destroys Scores of Homes in West Bank as Thousands Forcibly Evacuated

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A 15-year-old youth succumbed to injuries on Monday sustained during an Israeli attack on the town of Qabaitya, south of Jenin, about two weeks ago.

The Israeli army has destroyed several Palestinian homes across the occupied West Bank amid an escalating military escalation that has resulted in the killing of more than 55 people and displaced tens of thousands since January 21.

On Monday, the Health Ministry confirmed that a 15-year-old youth, Diaa al-Din Ahmed Omar Saba’neh, succumbed to injuries sustained in an Israeli attack two weeks ago.

The farewell of the Palestinian child Deya Saba’na who died of his wounds sustained in an Israeli air strike in Qabatia town, southern Jenin, at the beginning of the month. pic.twitter.com/OpHKThagV4 — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) February 18, 2025

An Israeli drone bombed a vehicle in the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin, on February 1, which led to the killing of two young men Abdul Hadi Alawneh and Saleh Zakarneh, while the Saba’neh was critically injured, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported. Saba’neh’s father was also injured in the bombing.

His death brings to 26 the number of Palestinians killed in the Jenin governorate as Israel continues its Operation Iron Wall incursion into the town and camp for the 29th consecutive day.

Nearly 20,000 Palestinians have been forced to flee their homes in the governorate.

Two Injured in Raid

Meanwhile, two Palestinians, including a child, were injured on Tuesday during an Israeli army raid of the town of Meithalun, south of Jenin.

For the 29th consecutive day, Israeli occupation forces continue their military offensive in the city of Jenin and its refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/YeY6DVYTvl — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) February 18, 2025

A youth, aged 16, was injured in the hands after being hit by a tear gas canister fired by the army, WAFA reported. Another young man was also injured after being severely beaten.

A youth was detained after his home was raided by the army.

Tulkarm

On Tuesday, Israeli occupation forces began a large-scale demolition of homes in Tulkarm camp, on the 23rd consecutive day of its incursion into the area.

A total of 14 homes inside the camp were notified of demolition orders, under the pretext of paving a street in the middle of the camp, WAFA reported. The Quds News Network (QNN) reported that 16 homes were to be demolished.

AlGhad TV correspondent Khalid Badair reports on the systematic Israeli demolition plan in Tulkarm camp, where the forces razed 16 Palestinian homes during the ongoing military offensive, marking the largest demolition operation in the occupied West Bank since last month. pic.twitter.com/o4ltA9UHVn — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) February 18, 2025

According to initial estimates based on field observations and official statements issued by the Tulkarm governor, the number of homes completely destroyed by the Israeli army during the ongoing aggression on Tulkarm camp was at least 22 homes, 300 homes were partially demolished, and 11 homes were burned, according to WAFA.

The number of forcibly displaced people was estimated at around 10,450.

Infrastructure Destroyed

The occupation forces also deliberately destroyed the infrastructure and water, electricity, sewage and communications networks in the camp.

💔🇵🇸 Israel just FORCED a mother and her four children to LEAVE their home in preparation for its demolition in Jerusalem [Follow @S2FUncensored] pic.twitter.com/ClC8a55keS — The Saviour (@stairwayto3dom) February 18, 2025

Israeli army forces, escorted by military bulldozers, also raided the town of Kafr al-Dik, west of Salfit city, and razed a Palestinian house for alleged lack of a building permit, witnesses said, according to the Anadolu news agency.

WAFA reported that the house was the fourth to be demolished in the town since the beginning of the year.

Jerusalem, Masafer Yatta

In the town of Jabal al-Mukaber, southeast of Jerusalem, four Palestinian homes were demolished by occupation forces. According to witnesses, Israeli police and the army stormed the town, accompanied by a bulldozer and municipal crews, and demolished the homes of four siblings.

Israeli occupation forces also demolished a Palestinian-owned house in the village of Umm al-Khair in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron (Al-Khalil) on Tuesday.

“I want the world to really act seriously … to end these demolitions and ethnic cleansing that’s happening everywhere.” “No Other Land” director @basel_adra calls for the end to the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians, including of his home in Masafer Yatta. pic.twitter.com/hTQYFWIar8 — Democracy Now! (@democracynow) February 18, 2025

Osama Makhamreh, a local activist against settlements, told WAFA that the occupation forces raided the village of Umm al-Khair before demolishing the house and bulldozing the lands and stone walls surrounding it.

According to official figures cited by Anadolu, the Israeli army demolished 126 Palestinian structures in the West Bank last month, including 74 inhabited homes and 29 agricultural facilities.

Settler Attacks

Also on Tuesday, illegal Jewish settlers attacked Palestinian homes and burned a vehicle in the village of Susya in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron.

The heavily armed settlers reportedly carried out the attacks under the protection of the Israeli army forces.

Last night, Israeli settler militias attacked the village of Susia, in the Masafer Yatta region, south of the occupied West Bank, setting a vehicle on fire. pic.twitter.com/lYFOzNBFfE — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) February 18, 2025

The Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission documented 342 attacks carried out by settlers during the month of January 2025, most of which took place in the Hebron governorates, WAFA reported.

Meanwhile, illegal settlers attacked two Palestinian homes and damaged a vehicle in the Khallet al-Nahla area near the village of Wadi Rahhal, south of Bethlehem.

(PC, WAFA, Anadolu)