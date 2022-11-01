Gaza Officers March in Solidarity with West Bank Colleagues (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Gaza’s Ministry of Interior and National Security organized a military march “in honor of the martyrs of the security services in the occupied West Bank.”

Security services officials, along with hundreds of officers, took part in the march, holding banners carrying the names of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank.

The march was intended as a message of support from Gaza to the West Bank, especially following recent clashes in Jenin, Nablus, and Al Khalil between Israeli occupation forces and Palestinian resistance.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)