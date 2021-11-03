Israel, US Hold Joint Military Exercise

Israeli and American special forces began a two-week joint exercise, the first of its kind between the Israeli army and the US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) since the American outfit included Israel in its area of responsibility earlier this year, Israel’s Channel 12 reported on Monday.

“The troops will take part in a multi-branch exercise for two weeks, in which they will train with counter-terrorism forces, commando forces and expose-attack forces, simulating warfare techniques in open areas and urban environments,” the Israeli army said in a statement.

US helicopter carrier docks in Israel for military exercise: US troops to participate in 2-week counter-terrorism training exercise with Israeli counterparts. https://t.co/4FudjZFlKb ArutzSheva pic.twitter.com/cLVcxCVO1k — Jewish Community (@JComm_NewsFeeds) November 2, 2021

The US military said roughly 500 American troops would take part, most of them coming from the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, along with “one logistics battalion detachment, one infantry rifle company, a light armored reconnaissance company, and a [High Mobility Artillery Rocket System] platoon.”

Meanwhile, Channel 12 said the training aims to demonstrate the deterrent force against Iran, as well as display the level of cooperation between Israel and the United States.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)