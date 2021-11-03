Israeli Forces Raze Palestinian House in Southern Hebron Hills

Israeli occupation forces today razed a Palestinian house in the Aj-Juwaya community, near Yatta, in the southern West Bank district of Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Coordinator of the Protection and Resilience Committees, Fuad Al-Amour, told WAFA that Israeli forces demolished a 150-square-meter house owned by Ismail Hussein Al-Nawaja, displacing his family, comprising 10 members.

Meanwhile, the Coordinator of the Popular Anti-Wall and Settlement Committees, Ratib Jabour, said that the occupation forces handed the community residents demolition notices against three houses, a shack, an agricultural room, and four rainwater wells last June.

Jabour clarified that the demolitions besides other restrictive measures against the community are designed to displace the population and to make room for the expansion of the nearby colonial settlement of Ma’on.

Considered as one of the eastern suburbs of Yatta, Aj-Juwaya is heavily targeted by the Israeli occupation measures intended to obliterate Palestinian construction expansion.

“Masafer Yatta, which exists in complete and utter isolation from the rest of the occupied West Bank, is located in ‘Area C’, which constitutes the larger territorial chunk, about 60%, of the West Bank,” Palestinian journalist and editor of The Palestine Chronicle wrote in a recent article.

“Unfortunately for Masafer Yatta, and those living in ‘Area C’, the degree of control is so suffocating that every aspect of Palestinian life – freedom of movement, education, access to clean water, and so on – is controlled by a complex system of Israeli military ordinances that have no regard whatsoever for the well-being of the beleaguered communities,” Baroud added.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)