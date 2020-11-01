Israeli Forces Detain Four Palestinians in West Bank

Israeli occupation forces last night detained four Palestinians as they carried out raids in the occupied West Bank districts of Hebron (Al-Khalil) and Bethlehem, according to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) and local sources.

In Ramallah district, the occupation army broke into the town of Birzeit and the neighboring village of Kobar, where they detained three Palestinians after raiding and searching their homes.

Israel breaks into & raids the home of Islamic Council Head & Al-Aqsa Mosque preacher Sheikh Sabri, arrests him and 3 other Palestinians https://t.co/kt9bbUwLMI — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) October 30, 2020

In Hebron district, south of the West Bank, the occupation forces stormed the town of Dura and detained a 425-year-old Palestinian man, after raiding his home and destroying some of its content.

Clashes erupted in the town following the Israeli raid, during which the soldiers fired teargas and stun grenades at local civilians causing many cases of suffocation from gas inhalation.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)