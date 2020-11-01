Israeli Forces Detain Four Palestinians in West Bank

November 1, 2020 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists. (Photo: File)

Israeli occupation forces last night detained four Palestinians as they carried out raids in the occupied West Bank districts of Hebron (Al-Khalil) and Bethlehem, according to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) and local sources.

In Ramallah district, the occupation army broke into the town of Birzeit and the neighboring village of Kobar, where they detained three Palestinians after raiding and searching their homes.

In Hebron district, south of the West Bank, the occupation forces stormed the town of Dura and detained a 425-year-old Palestinian man, after raiding his home and destroying some of its content.

Clashes erupted in the town following the Israeli raid, during which the soldiers fired teargas and stun grenades at local civilians causing many cases of suffocation from gas inhalation.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*