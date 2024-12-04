UNRWA Shelter Targeted – UN Warns of Famine as Israel Intensifies Attacks

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The intensified military operation in Gaza, ongoing since October 7, 2023, has devastated civilian infrastructure, including schools, hospitals, and residential areas.

At dawn on Wednesday, Israeli airstrikes targeted a school housing displaced Palestinians in the Al-Bureij camp in central Gaza, resulting in at least 15 tents catching fire, Al-Jazeera reported.

One person was killed and several others were injured during the attack, which targeted a United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) shelter.

In a separate incident, Israeli warplanes bombed a home in the Abu Areef area of Deir al-Balah, killing a Palestinian woman and injuring others.

Strikes were also reported in the Nuseirat and Bureij camps, along with heavy aerial bombardments east of Deir al-Balah, in central Gaza.

The children of martyr Mohammed Abu al-Ouf, mourn him, a doctor at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah after he was killed when his tent was bombed at Abu Hamisa School in Bureij camp. pic.twitter.com/J9o9jlBiB2 — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) December 4, 2024

In northern Gaza, the Israeli military escalated attacks on Beit Lahia and Jabaliya camp.

Reports indicate artillery shelling and heavy gunfire near shelter schools, as well as a barrage of shells targeting Jabaliya camp early this morning.

On Tuesday, drones targeted Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia for the fifth time, causing injuries and significant damage to medical equipment, according to hospital director Hussam Abu Safiya.

Aid agencies warn of a looming famine threatening tens of thousands of lives as Palestinians in Gaza face isolation, hunger, and unrelenting violence.

Israel targeted tents in Bureij, southern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/m8tUQFFoUV — Mosab Abu Toha (@MosabAbuToha) December 4, 2024

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 44,500 Palestinians have been killed, and 105,454 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, AJA)