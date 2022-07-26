Israeli Forces Injure, Arrest Palestinians in Raids near Jerusalem

Several people were injured and six Palestinians were detained on Tuesday, as Israeli occupation forces raided two villages near Jerusalem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources told WAFA that Israeli forces entered the two villages of Beit Duqqo and Biddo early in the morning, provoking clashes with local youths.

Several people were today injured from rubber-coated metal bullets and tear gas inhalation during clashes with Israeli occupation forces who raided the villages of Beit Duqqo and Biddo, northwest of Jerusalem, and six people were detained.

Israeli soldiers fired rubber bullets, tear gas, and stun grenades, causing many suffocation cases.

The soldiers raided several homes in the two villages and detained four people from Beit Duqqo and two others from Biddo according to the sources.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)