Israeli Forces Injure, Arrest Palestinians in Raids near Jerusalem

July 26, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli soldiers in occupied West Bank. (Photo: via WAFA)

Several people were injured and six Palestinians were detained on Tuesday, as Israeli occupation forces raided two villages near Jerusalem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources told WAFA that Israeli forces entered the two villages of Beit Duqqo and Biddo early in the morning, provoking clashes with local youths.

Israeli soldiers fired rubber bullets, tear gas, and stun grenades, causing many suffocation cases.

The soldiers raided several homes in the two villages and detained four people from Beit Duqqo and two others from Biddo according to the sources.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

