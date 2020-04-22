23-Year-Old Palestinian Prisoners Dies in Israeli Jail

A Palestinian prisoner serving an 8-year sentence for resisting the occupation has died in an Israeli jail this morning, according to the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS).

PPS said in a statement that Nour Jaber Barghouti, 23, from Aboud town near Ramallah who has been in prison for four years, fell unconscious in the bathroom in the Naqab prison in southern Israel.

It took the prison administration more than half an hour to provide Barghouti with medical assistance only after prisoners started to shout for assistance.

However, the prisoner was later pronounced dead, said the PPS, holding the Israel Prisons Service responsible for his death for not providing him with immediate assistance.

“Israel should not be permitted to continue this moral travesty unchallenged,” wrote Palestinian journalist and editor of The Palestine Chronicle Ramzy Baroud.

“International groups and organizations that purport to champion human rights should speak out for thousands of Palestinian prisoners, who are suffering and often dying alone in Israeli prisons.”

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)